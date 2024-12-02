There is a very satisfying circular walk round Maughold which takes in so much in just three or four miles.
The walk begins at Port Mooar which is a lovely little beach just below Maughold. You need to weave through a couple of country lanes to get there but it is not far off the main coast road to Ramsey.
The terrain along the coast would have been tricky in parts but, last year, the Department of Infrastructure added some boardwalks to make life easier.
From the beach you head left and onto the boardwalks which take you round the coast. I went at the start of November on a rather serene late autumn day after some unsettled weather.
There were lovely views out to the calm sea and you could see Maughold lighthouse in the distance.
The boardwalks made life much easier on what would have been slightly tricky terrain.
After short while I came across a curious stone structure. It looked like it was recently constructed and was certainly no ancient monument. But it was a quirky edition to the landscape.
Dotted along the coastline were little coves and I hoped to spot some bathing seals but, sadly, I saw none.
As I rounded the coast to a little beach, there were some steep stepped areas which would make it difficult for anyone with mobility issues or prams.
Once navigated this section, I arrived at the small beach which still has remnants of the old iron mines or lime works including an old, rusted winch still lying round.
At this point, there is a steep path that takes you up and away from the coast towards Maughold.
It had been raining prior to the walk so it was a little muddy and slippery.
The narrow oath takes you to a farm track which heads towards the church. There were plenty of sheep to say hello to and, if you look back, you are rewarded with stunning views of the headland.
On arriving at the church I chose to turn right and head to the lighthouse for a quick visit which has great views once more.
After that I went back down and through the church, admiring the amazing collection of Celtic crosses before heading the lane down to the left which eventually takes you back to the Port Moor car park.
It is one of those walks which looks quite long when you view it on a map but it actually reasonably short and can be done comfortably in a morning or afternoon.