A Manx Swiftie has experienced a magical moment she will never forget after meeting her idol during a concert in Poland.
Darcie Kitchin, nine, was at the Taylor Swift Eras tour show with her family in Warsaw on Thursday evening which was an incredible experience in itself.
But it got even better for Darcie when she was randomly picked to be the lucky fan to receive Swift’s ‘22’ hat which is handed out each night to a fan picked out by the singer.
Darcie’s mum Jessica-Fay said: ‘We couldn’t go to UK cause my eldest daughter had exams so we thought we would do a little trip to Warsaw.
‘On the night Darcie just got selected by random. It was amazing and she will never forget that moment ever.’
Jessica-Fay posted the amazing moment on TikTok and Facebook which shows Darcie ready at the edge of the stage as the song ‘22’ begins. She is dancing away in one video and in the next Taylor Swift dances up towards her wearing the hat.
The pop sensation then kneels down, takes the hat off and hands it to a stunned and emotional Darcie before giving her a big hug. Darcie then hands her a bracelet which Swift puts on.
A later video shows Darcie back with her family, incredibly excited and proudly wearing the hat.