A stunning new exhibition has opened at the Manx Museum showcasing the island’s photographic talent capturing local wildlife.

The Wild Mann nature photography competition attracted more than 200 entries from photographers of all ages and experience levels. Entries were judged on their creativity, originality and technical excellence by a panel of photography, art and wildlife experts.

The result of the exhaustive judging is the new display at the museum which opened to the public at the weekend.

There is a range of entries with some taken with professional-grade equipment while others were simply captured on an i-Phone.

Laura McCoy, Manx National Heritage Curator for Natural History said: ‘What most impressed the panel was the beauty, behaviours and diverse range of species found in our island biosphere, captured perfectly on camera.’

Paul Bromley’s stunning photograph of a short-eared owl triumphed as the overall winner. Captioned ‘I can see you!’, the outstanding photograph was captured on a late September evening at Castletown Golf Course when five short-eared owls flew in off the sea.

Competition judge Dr Jeremy Paul said: ‘To get a decent photo of a short-eared owl is hard enough, but to capture an image such as this is simply amazing. Totally perfect - the sort of image that most wildlife photographers can only dream about.’

Tom Hannah’s image of cotton grass at Eary Cushlin, Ben Houghton’s image of a tompot blenny poking his head out of his hole and Paul Quellin’s ‘Evening in Hare Meadow’ are among the stunning photographs featured in the exhibition.

The exhibition opens to coincide with the start of Manx Wildlife Week, a week-long celebration of the Isle of Man’s natural environment, which takes place at venues across the Isle of Man from April 27 to May 5. 

Prints and cards of all the images can be ordered at www.magnoliabox.com/collections/manx-national-heritage-wild-mann. The exhibition will remain on display at the Manx Museum until Sunday June 23.  Admission to the Manx Museum is free, with donations welcome. 

Overall Winner of the Wild Mann nature photography competition is Paul Bromley's short eared owl
Overall Winner of the Wild Mann nature photography competition is Paul Bromley's short eared owl (Dave Kneale / Media IoM)
Shelly Kilpatrick's Wild Orchid displayed at the Wild Mann nature photography competition
Shelly Kilpatrick's Wild Orchid displayed at the Wild Mann nature photography competition (Dave Kneale / Media IoM)
Lara Howe was a section winner with this shot of a steaming seal
Lara Howe was a section winner with this shot of a steaming seal (Dave Kneale / Media IoM)
This close up of a damp damsel earned a section win for David Salter
This close up of a damp damsel earned a section win for David Salter (Dave Kneale / Media IoM)
Judges were impressed by Sean Corlett's photo of a red soldier beetle jumping from a stem
Judges were impressed by Sean Corlett's photo of a red soldier beetle jumping from a stem (Dave Kneale / Media IoM)
Charlotte Turnbull won her section with this view of Niarbyl with seaweed in the foreground
Charlotte Turnbull won her section with this view of Niarbyl with seaweed in the foreground (Dave Kneale / Media IoM)
This image of bees grabbing a drink bagged a section win for Chris Allen
This image of bees grabbing a drink bagged a section win for Chris Allen (Dave Kneale / Media IoM)
Ben Houghton captured this tompot blenny poking its head out
Ben Houghton captured this tompot blenny poking its head out (Dave Kneale / Media IoM)
Paul Quellin captured this atmospheric shot of three egrets
Paul Quellin captured this atmospheric shot of three egrets (Dave Kneale / Media IoM)