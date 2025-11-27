The House of Manannan has received a replica Viking Age shield crafted by Chris Clayton, a frequent visitor to the Isle of Man.
The shield, which was created after being inspired by existing displays at the museum, is modelled on archaeological evidence from a Viking burial uncovered at Ballateare in Jurby, dated to around AD 900.
To ensure historical accuracy, Chris used authentic materials and, where possible, traditional manufacturing techniques.
The shield consists of pine planks secured with iron nails and is covered in leather, and its painted design draws on the rare survival of decorated leather fragments recovered from the original Ballateare shield.
The museum plans to display the replica as part of its ongoing display of Viking heritage in the island.