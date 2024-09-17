A new show for kids based on a bestselling book by Tom Fletcher is coming to the Gaiety Theatre in May 2025.
‘There’s a Monster in Your Show’ is an adaptation of the ‘Who’s in Your Book?' series, makes its debut as a brand-new musical show.
The high-energy 50-minute adventure features live original music, and has been described as the ‘perfect introduction’ to live theatre.
Describing the show, a spokesperson from the Villa Gaiety said: ‘Expect plenty of playful fun for your littlest ones as their favourite characters come to life in a show that is packed with interactive moments to enjoy together.
‘A group of performers are preparing to start their show, but quickly discover they are not alone on stage. Little Monster wants to be part of the fun too!
‘With an invitation to his friends, Dragon, Alien and Unicorn to join him, you can expect comedy and chaos as they help to create a magical show, learning about the joy of books and friendship along the way.
‘There's a Monster in Your Show... and he can't wait to meet you!’
Tom Fletcher, who is best known as the founding member of the popular noughties boy band ‘McFly’, has seen his ‘Who’s In Your Book?’ series become successful since turning his hand to children’s writing.
Talking about the show, Tom said: ‘I’m so excited to see the book come to life on stage.
‘The whole journey is incredibly exciting and I can’t wait to get to rehearsals to meet the puppets. Theatre is such an important way to introduce children to the arts and this show is the perfect first theatre trip for pre-schoolers and their families.
‘I’m so looking forward to seeing their reactions first-hand.’
The production is to be presented by MEI Theatrical, who have brought other brands to the stage such as ‘Twirlywoos Live’, ‘Sarah and Duck’ and ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show’.
There’s a Monster in Your Show is adapted for the stage by Zoe Bourn, who has previously taken on other productions such as ‘Thomas and Friends’, ‘Fireman Sam’ and ‘Mr Men Little Miss’.
The show is also directed by Miranda Larson, who adapted Tom Fletcher’s ‘The Christmasaurus’ and the YouTube phenomena ‘Little Baby Bum’ for the stage.
There’s a Monster in Your Show will be held over the weekend of Saturday, May 17 and Sunday, May 18 2025.