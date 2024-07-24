This year’s Yn Chrunniaght Celtic Gathering has seen a variety of performances, workshops and sessions already taking place across the island.
A spokesperson from the event committee said: ‘The festival got off to a tremendous start this week.
‘There have been lively Manx and Irish music sessions at Noa Bakehouse as well as buskers in Strand Street, while the sun shone for the first day of outdoor displays of Breton, Cornish and Manx music on Monday.
‘After an impromptu performance for sea-goers on board the Manannan, Scottish band Heisk gave a fantastic concert in Peel Centenary Centre, along with Manx instrumental duo Elizabeth Davidson-Blythe and Daniel Quayle.
‘Meanwhile, a sold-out Oie Arraneagh (song night) in Peel Masonic Hall on Tuesday night had everyone singing along with shanties, Irish ballads and old Manx favourites!’
A celebratory ceili for Arthur Caley (the Manx Giant's) 200th birthday also took place on Wednesday evening, as the events continue until Sunday (July 28).
The spokesperson added: ‘Thursday night brings something new this year – featuring performances from around the Celtic world, we'll take the audience on a magical trip through the Celtic year. One not to be missed, featuring award winning Manx Dance group, Skeddan Jiarg and the haunting vocals of Ruth Keggin.’
Friday night will then see the return of the ‘Mega Manx Ceili’ at Peel Cathedral, followed by the popular ‘Saturday Gathering’ the day after.
A highly anticipated show from Scottish fiddle legend Duncan Chisholm will then take place on Saturday evening at Peel Centenary Centre. Chisholm will be accompanied by ‘much-loved’ musicians Ross Ainslie and Hamish Napier.
Audiences throughout the rest of the week will also enjoy Irish music and dance from ‘The Len Collective’ and ‘Céilí le Chéile’, plus poetry and film, an artisan craft fair, sessions, displays and workshops, and ceili dancing from the Celtic nations.