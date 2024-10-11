Tickets have now gone on sale for the new ‘Calendar Girls’ show at the Gaiety Theatre next May.
Stage Door Entertainment are hoping to raise money for charity by staging a unique production of the hit 2003 film, with rehearsals beginning at the start of next year.
Four showings will be held between Thursday, May 29 and Saturday, May 31, three showings at 7:30pm on each day and a further matinee performance on the Saturday at 2pm.
The 2003 Calendar Girls film, which stars Helen Mirren and Julie Walters, follows the true story of a group of women in a small Yorkshire Women’s Institute who, following the death of a much loved husband, set about creating a nude calendar to raise money for charity.
The inspiration to take on the adaptation came from Stage Door co-director Krissy Wilson, whose husband Chris was diagnosed with prostate cancer in October 2022.
All proceeds from the show will be donated to the to ‘The BIG Manx Community Charity’, who will give it directly to those affected by cancer - whether they are living with the disease or nearing the end of their lives.
Stage Door member Lisa Kreisky said: ‘Although this is what we normally do as a business, this one will be a little different as it is very close to home.
Stage Door Entertainment was founded by performers Lisa and Krissy in 2014, which has now evolved to include ‘The Stage Door Academy’, a drama school which started in 2023.
The theatre group is best known for its previous productions of ‘Theatrefest’, ‘M is for Manx Cat on Tour’, ‘Our Day Out’ (starring Joe Locke), ‘You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown’ and ‘Steel Magnolias’.
The cast for the upcoming Calendar Girls show will include 12 female and seven male island-based actors.
Lisa said: ‘Rehearsals will be starting in the new year, but we have already done a huge, risqué photoshoot with all our female cast for promotional purposes and for our Manx themed 2025 calendar, which will be on sale in the next few weeks.’
You can now book tickets for Calendar Girls by visiting https://www.villagaiety.com/.../calendar-girls-the-musical/