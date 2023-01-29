Betty Laurincova is an urban and architectural designer who moved from her home country Slovakia to Sweden and then to the Isle of Man. In her projects, she connects her passion for spaces around us, user experience and illustration. She focuses on participation in town planning, hoping to create inclusive urban spaces.
1. Avishai Cohen - Four Verses
The music of Avishai Cohen is my go-to as a work/reading background. It is hard to select one song, and I would recommend whole albums; Duende or Shifting Sands. It is the type of jazzy music I grew up with. It feels like home and is very calming.
2. 99% invisible
If you like to know a little bit about everything this is a great podcast for you.
It is about the design of everyday things or funny stories or reasons behind daily facts we do not question (but maybe should?).
3. Invisible women by Caroline Criado Perez (book) and Visible women (podcast)
This is a book I wished would never end. It is full of mindblowing facts about design in our daily life. It motivated me to read a lot about biases in research. I would dare to say it is a must-read for everyone. Caroline released a podcast on the same topic, which is just as good.
4. Parov Stelar & Kovacs - Snake Charmer - 1930 version
When Parov Stelar became well known I immediately fell in love. He introduced me to the whole electro-swing scene. This song features Dutch singer Kovacs, who has a unique voice.
5. Cut Capers - Get Movin’ (Feet don’t let me down)
This song reminds me of when I was thinking about leaving Sweden. It is very enthusiastic and makes me feel like I am up for new challenges (as moving countries at the time I discovered it).
6. Swingriwers - Precipitiamo
This song was one of the tops in my yearly round-up and I think it sums up my love for electro-swing.
7. Curbing Traffic by Melissa and Chris Bruntlett
A book that is linked to my work but is so well written it is an easy read (which I cannot say about some books I try to read for work). It is about the whole spectrum of benefits that walkable towns have on us, from the first-hand perspective of a Canadian couple who moved to the Netherlands. Definitely recommend!
8. Urbanistica
Urbanistica is a podcast by Stockholm-based urbanist Mustafa Sherif. He interviews people who are involved in urban design, placemaking, planning strategies and more. Since I lived and worked in Stockholm, he interviewed some of my colleagues and then spread the podcast internationally.
9. A Glorious Freedom by Lisa Congdon
Lisa Congdon is not only an illustrator but wrote books about creativity and the creative industry as a business field. This book is a collection of profiles of women who started what they became known for later in life. It is inspiring in today’s world and makes you realise nobody is ever too old to start.
10. Underground Time by Delphine De Vigan
This book, as many by some of my favourite French writers are, feels a bit like the music of Avishai Cohen. It is calming and more about giving you a feeling than having a fast-paced story. It reflects everyday life in a poetic way.