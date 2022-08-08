Subscribe newsletter
Three young musicians from Rushen Silver Band have returned from Scotland’s biggest brass band school.
Lucy Norbury and James Kinley, both 18, and Alex Norbury, 14, took part in the National Youth Brass Band of Scotland (NYBSS) residential summer school, held at Strathallan School in Perthshire.
They were among 150 young musicians, aged nine to 22, from across the British Isles who enjoyed a week of sectional practice sessions, masterclasses and full band rehearsals .
The summer school is suitable for a range of abilities with the players split into three bands - children’s, reserve and senior.
The three bands’ hard work throughout the week was showcased with two end or course concerts which were held at the Albert Halls in Stirling.
Rushen Silver Band chairman Chris Weldon told Island Life: ‘Youngsters from Rushen Silver Band have benefitted from attending National Youth Brass Band of Scotland courses over several years – with the initial link being through the late Richard Evans – Rushen Silver Band’s musical advisor and conductor emeritus of NYBBS.
‘The players always come back improved, enthused and inspired and that helps encourage all the band and our training band Ballafesson Brass.
‘We’re indebted to the Friends of the Band for their support with the scheme.’
Lucy and James were helped to attend by the Roz Kelly Music Bursary and Alex by the Friends of Rushen Silver Band.
During the week the youngsters also enjoyed swimming, rounders, treasure hunts, movie nights, football and even a NYBBS has got talent! competition.
