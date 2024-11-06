A magic society recently crowned its new ‘Magician of Mann’ at its annual show held at the Peel Centenary Centre.
The Magicians of Mann hold a competition every year which sees magicians from across the island compete for the ‘Arthur Culpin Trophy’, an accolade which will also see the winner crowned the ‘Magician of Mann’.
This title was first awarded in 1960 to Percy Cowley, stage name Salamander.
Following Giles Beaumont’s success last year, this year’s trophy was handed to Paul Martin, who now holds the prestigious title in the island’s magic industry.
Speaking about the night’s events, a spokesperson from Magicians of Mann said: ‘Magic was in the air!
‘The show was compèred by Lexi Dernie, who showed her prowess at memorising her children’s book and making a dice travel through the air.
‘The first act, Juan Corrin, wowed the audience with his cut and restored rope, and was lucky to restore a borrowed £20 note. Paul Martin then followed with some verbal magic, before correctly predicting a lottery number.
‘Michael Daniels (dressed as Albert Einstein) correctly predicted the time whilst magically moving the connection on an electric cable, while the first half was concluded by David Valentine who, with Nikita Kondratyev, performed a wonderful death defying illusion.
‘The second half of the show was opened with Rosaline Beaumont, (the “Purple Haired Magician”) who by magic correctly predicted the perpetrator of a murder, followed by resident clown and well loved island magician, Chris Burns who had everyone laughing as he magically drew a talking picture before stabbing the correct card.
‘The show’s final act was Giles the Magician, who performed last year’s winning act with a book test as well as pulling Artie Bawden through a one-inch hole.’
Some of the magicians on show had a wealth of experience, such as Rosalie and Giles Beaumont from Sulby.
The mother and son spent six days examining magic theories, applying them and discussing them in a hands-on course along with 40 other magicians from 14 different countries in August 2023.
The special guest judges for the evening were the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer, who after much deliberation, awarded the Magician of Mann 2024 to Paul Martin, who was presented with the trophy on stage.
Half of the proceeds from the event went to the Friends of the Peel Centenary Centre.
The spokesperson added: ‘It was a fantastic evening with a truly wonderful and supportive audience, and the magicians have already said that they can’t wait for next year’s show!
‘There aren't many opportunities to see magic in the island, especially not with so many magicians all in one place - so it was great to see everyone there.’
The Magicians of Mann is the only magic society in the Isle of Man, and the group, which is for those aged 16 or over, meet on the first Monday of every month.
The Magicians are ‘always happy’ to welcome new members, and for further information you can contact them via their Facebook page.