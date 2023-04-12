The Service Players and visiting theatre group White Cobra Productions were the overall winners of the Manx Amateur Drama Federation’s Easter Festival of Plays.
The Service Players won the one act adult festival with The Photograph, a nostalgic comedy written by island author Lisa Smith.
The production also won best stage design and best supporting actress (Sarah Radcliffe).
The Service Players also won best actress (Michelle Caine) with a second play, Lovers by Tony Rushforth.
Meanwhile, Northampton group White Cobra took top prize in the full length play festival with The Lonesome West, a murderous tale by award-winning author Martin McDonagh.
Robert Meadows, who adjudicated during the week-long event at the Gaiety Theatre, said the score of 90 was one of the highest marks he has ever awarded.
Broadway Youth Theatre won the youth festival with their one act play Sweep Under the Rug.
They also won most promising performance by an under 21 (Emily Bridson), best actor (Orry Wilson) and best director (Carrie Hunt).
Meanwhile, the Adjudicator’s Award went to Yn Draamey, a totally inclusive youth theatre project, run as a charity.
Results
Full length plays festival:
John Bryan Award for Audience Appreciation: The Lonesome West by White Cobra Productions.
David Sugden Memorial Trophy for Set Conception, Design & Construction: The Lonesome West by White Cobra.
Vanda Lambert Award for Best Female Performance: Trudi Dane, The Game’s Afoot by Garden Suburb Theatre.
S. E. Benn Trophy for Best Male Performance: Richard Jordan, The Lonesome West by White Cobra.
The Raven Players Award for Best Producer/Director: Ian Spiby, The Lonesome West by White Cobra.
Jackie Banner Award for Best Comedy: The Game’s Afoot by Garden Suburb Theatre.
Michael J. Lees Award for Best Drama: The Lonesome West by White Cobra.
Olga Gray (MBE) Adjudicator’s Award for Outstanding Contribution: The Photograph by The Service Players.
Jack Lynch Cup for Second Runner Up: The Game’s Afoot by Garden Suburb Theatre.
Dick Craine Cup for First Runner Up: Waiting for Godot by Wellington Theatre Company.
The Rev. F. M. Cubbon Trophy for Best Play: The Lonesome West by White Cobra.
Jenny & Brian Green Award for Costume & Make Up: The Game’s Afoot by Garden Suburb Theatre.
Frances Isaac Award for Best Performance over age of 60: Simon Phillips, Waiting for Godot by Wellington Theatre Company.
Group Theatre Company Ensemble Award for Ensemble Aspects: The Game’s Afoot by Garden Suburb Theatre.
David Kennaugh Award for Best Supporting Male Actor: Ben Stanton, The Lonesome West by White Cobra.
Mollie Corkill Award for Best Supporting Female Actor: Debbie Lane, The Game’s Afoot by Garden Suburb Theatre.
One act play festival:
Youth Awards:
Cyril Spencer Trophy for Best Play: Sweep Under the Rug by Broadway Youth Theatre.
John Bowring Trophy for Best Director: Carrie Hunt, Sweep Under the Rug by Broadway Youth Theatre.
Olga Gray (MBE) Award for Best Actress: Scarlett Brophy, Heritage by Platform Theatre School.
Stan Woollock Award for Best Actor: Orry Wilson, Sweep Under the Rug by Broadway Youth Theatre.
Adult Awards:
Northern Arts Rose Bowl for Best Play: The Photograph by The Service Players.
The Service Players & Caine Family Trophy - Runner Up: September in the Rain by Rushen Players.
Caine Family Trophy for Best Director: Susie Beswick, September in the Rain by Rushen Players.
Adjudicator’s Award: Yn Draamey.
Jean Webb Award for Best Actress: Michelle Cain, Lovers by The Service Players.
Mark Clift Award for Best Actor: Jack Verity, September in the Rain by Rushen Players.
Sure Mobile Award for Best Use of Sound and Lighting: September in the Rain by Rushen Players.
John Hayes Trophy for Best Stage Design: The Photograph by The Service Players.
Rushen Players President’s Award for Best Supporting Actor: Charlie Williams, The Monkey’s Paw by Parados Theatre Company.
Personal Choice Ltd Award for Best Supporting Actress: Sarah Radcliffe, The Photograph by The Service Players.
Nadine Award for Best Dramatic Moment: Heritage by Platform Theatre School.
Daphne Clark Memorial Trophy for Best Comedic Moment: September in the Rain by Rushen Players.
June Edge Trophy for Most Promising Performance by Under 21: Emily Bridson, Sweep Under the Rug by Broadway Youth Theatre.