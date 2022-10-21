Top talent at the Young Musicians of Mann concert

It will feature 12 performers, pianists, trumpet and vocalists: Elizabeth Penn, Tinka Georgieva, brothers Sebastian and Dominic Sgouraditis, Alex Owenson, Kendra Metcalfe, Jessica Quigley, Maia Xiao, Oscar Bovenizer , Ellen Stewart, Caominhe Farrelly and Krishna Raman. They are all either resident or studying in the island. Their programmes range widely from classical to musical theatre.