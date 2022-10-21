Top talent at the Young Musicians of Mann concert
Some of the island’s most talented young musicians and vocalists are set to take part in the annual Young Musicians of Mann.
The concert, organised by Ramsey Music Society, takes place on Monday (October 31) at Ramsey Grammar School’s West Building.
It will feature 12 performers, pianists, trumpet and vocalists: Elizabeth Penn, Tinka Georgieva, brothers Sebastian and Dominic Sgouraditis, Alex Owenson, Kendra Metcalfe, Jessica Quigley, Maia Xiao, Oscar Bovenizer , Ellen Stewart, Caominhe Farrelly and Krishna Raman. They are all either resident or studying in the island. Their programmes range widely from classical to musical theatre.
The accompanist for the evening is Olga Eggert.
The concert will be attended by special guests Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer.
Entry (£10) on the door, including refreshments. Admission for children and students is free.
