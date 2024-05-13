A special post-Guild performance will be held in the shadow of Tynwald Hill later this month.
For those who attended the Manx Music Festival and want to see more or for those who missed it and would like to enjoy some of the performances, there will be another chance to enjoy some of the top performers Post Guild Concert to be held in St John's Methodist Church Hall on Wednesday, May 22 at 7.30pm.
There will be an opportunity to hear some of the talented children and adults who took part in this year's festival. The line up for the show is still being finalised but this year’s Cleveland Medal winner Neil Tavener and Breesha Kelsey, winner of the Sheffield plate, will be taking part.
Helen Robinson, who arranges the concert on behalf of the Methodist Chapel, said: ‘We are delighted to be holding this popular concert again. It is impossible to attend all the classes at the Guild, so the concert offers the opportunity to hear some of the performers you may have missed.’
Other performers include the winners of the ladies voice duet class Helen Furner and Nicola O’Conner; John Cashen, the winner of the spoken word (Manx authors) reciting poem The Ploughman by David Callin; Orry Wilson winner of the Callin Cup and the Pat Corrin Memorial Trophy for his recitation of Dulce et Decorum Est; popular baritone singer Arie Eisinger and soprono Kay Harker; Victoria Maclaughlin, winner of the Music Hall and Comic Song class; Estelle Oke, winner of the brass solo years 11 -13and Ben Daltry, winner of piano solo grades 3 & 4.
The concert will be compered by Judith Ley who has an encyclopaedic knowledge of the Guild and many amusing anecdotes to share.
The accompanist is Gareth Moore, one of the Guild's official accompanists. Admission is £8, including country supper and can be paid on the door. Proceeds are in aid of Street Angels and Chapel funds.