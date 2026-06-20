Callum Gawne claimed a record-breaking victory in the Manx Telecom Parish Walk on Saturday evening.
Twelve months on from winning his maiden Parish title, the Onchan man crossed the finish line near the War Memorial on Douglas Promenade in a blistering time of 14 hours 22 minutes and 45 seconds for the gruelling 85-mile route.
That was nearly an hour and a half quicker than his winning time in 2025, but more impressively it was 17 minutes and 23 seconds faster than Richard Gerrard's previous record - 14:40.08 - set back in 2015.
Gawne’s nearest challenger was Frenchman Vincent De Bontin who crossed the finish line not too far outside the previous record, but roughly 52 minutes adrift of Gawne in a time of 15h15m20s.
The top three was completed by the winner's namesake, Simon Gawne (unrelated), who repeated his third-place finish from three years ago by finishing in 15hr 29m 33s.
David Williams, Nick Sille and Tom Hughes completed the top six in that order after all dipped under the 17-hour mark for the 85 miles.
Chris Addy produced another good effort to reach the War Memorial just after 1am, picking up seventh place in a time of 17hr 7m 2s.
Marown football captain Connor Gilbert was next home in 17hr 16m 12s.
GLEAVE AND BOWDEN SHARE WOMEN’S HONOURS
In the battle for the women's honours, Lorna Gleave and Sammy Bowden shared the honours after reaching the finish line together in a time of 17 hours 21 minutes and eight seconds, having circulated in close proximity to each other throughout.
They finished in joint ninth place overall.
UNDER-21S RACE
Earlier in the day, Catherine Perry claimed the under-21 honours when reaching Peel in a time of six hours 31 minutes and eight seconds.
Rob Farnworth was the leading under-21 man in 6hr 48m 23s.
- Don’t miss all the action from the Parish Walk - including results and photographs - inside next week’s Isle of Man Examiner and Manx Independent, on sale Tuesday and Thursday respectively.
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