A travel grant scheme to aid Manx artists perform in the UK has proved so popular funds have been increased twofold.
Since April, the Isle of Man Arts Council has handed out £33,000 in travel grants to groups and individuals performing in dance, theatre and music in the UK. It also aids UK artists to come to the island to perform.
Such has been the popularity of this scheme Arts Council members have agreed to raise the available funds from £50,000 to £100,000 for the rest of the financial year to April 2025.
Launched in March 2024, with a £50,000 available fund, support has been offered to individuals and groups in all art forms, from dancers to rock bands to drama groups.
These funds have enabled visiting artists and creatives to perform and offer workshops on Island in long established festivals such as Yn Chruinnaght and Manx Litfest. A recent visit from the Mersey Morris Dancers was a big hit with the Manx public.
Dance leader David Clampin said: ‘I just wanted to extend my personal thanks for all you did to support our tour of the Isle of Man. We made something of an impact and it was lovely to hear such positive comments about the work of the Arts Council as we toured around.’
Lisa Smith from the Service Players, who recently travelled to the National Drama Festival for One Act Plays, also says the travel grant was vital.
She said: ‘Performing our play in Coventry was an amazing experience, which would have been extremely difficult without the Isle of Man Arts Council funding.’
Danielle Watterson, whose daughter Fianna received support to dance at the All-England Open Championships at the famous Blackpool Tower Ballroom, added: ’The Arts Council has been instrumental in giving Fianna the opportunity to bring back two British Championship wins to the Isle of Man and we can’t thank the Council enough.’
Applications for support can be submitted on a ‘rolling’ basis at any time during the financial year. Travel may be booked before an application is made but the supported travel should not have taken place.
Individuals can apply for up to £350 within any one application while groups and organisations are eligible for support up to £5,000 within one financial year (using the same £350 limit per individual). Two applications are permitted within any one financial year per applicant.
Chair of the Isle of Man Arts Council Sarah Maltby MHK said: ‘The Isle of Man Arts Council aims to promote our unique Manx culture and artistic talent and we recognise the ongoing need for travel assistance to enable our artists and performers to develop their practice and promote our Island’s image nationally and internationally.
‘At a time when travelling can be challenging, the flexibility of this fund is allowing more creatives to benefit from support and the Isle of Man Arts Council hope this extension will enable further opportunities.’
The Isle of Man Arts Council will continue to accept applications for international travel funding via a standard grant application to the four general funding rounds, which are open throughout the year.
Non-resident applicants can also apply for the same domestic travel assistance to perform or exhibit in the Isle of Man. To apply to the domestic travel fund, visit the Isle of Man Arts Council website.