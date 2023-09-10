Dr Fyson published a biography of Moore, The Anglo-Manxman, in 2011, but his most important publication was The Struggle for Manx Democracy in 2016, with its central focus on James Brown, proprietor and editor of the Isle of Man Times from 1861-1877. Brown was the direct descendant of an African slave freed in the United States, and did much to advance the cause of universal – and in particular women’s – suffrage in the Isle of Man.