Renowned local band Truman Falls will celebrate the release of their third album with a gig in Douglas at the weekend.
The band’s new album ‘Silverdale’ is now available on CD and has also been released digitally.
The album has been inspired by the glen in the south of the island and has been written and produced by Simon Rea and David Armstrong.
Simon, the lead singer and guitarist, said: ‘Each song on this album has been written In, around or about Silverdale.
‘I found and nurtured these compositions whilst walking its tranquil trails and wondering along its peaceful pathways.
‘Every song has a silver thread of meaning running through it that will for me, always lead me back to the place where it all took shape in Silverdale.’
There are ten tracks on the album. Simon is supported by David Armstrong on bass, keys and strings with Paul Teare on guitars and Martyn Thomas on drums. The group has also enlisted the help from a number of guest musicians for the record.
The band will play live at Noa Bakehouse alongside Jeff Jepson, who will also play guitar with the band, this Saturday, May 25 to celebrate the new album and before both acts go on a joint acoustic UK tour. Doors open at 7.30pm and tickets are £10.
Simon said: ‘We're thrilled Jeff has come on-board for this celebration of our new album release Silverdale. He is adding a beautiful sonic edge to our sound. Jeff will also be opening up the evening with his own material along with Martyn Thomas. We're keeping it all in the family!’
Despite only just releasing the third album, Simon has already set in motion plans for the fourth album.
He said: ‘We've spent the last few months rehearsing which has been a real joy for me. Recording our fourth album begins soon and I’m itching to find out where this new creative muse takes us.
An acoustic UK tour is planned in August this year with plans for more live shows in the island.
Tickets for this event are available by visiting www.eventbrite.com and searching for Truman Falls tickets or you can pay at the door on the night.