Ramsey Sprintfest returns tomorrow for its third year with four nights of free live entertainment in the Market Place from 7pm to 11pm.
The event kicks off with The Ed Miller Band and A Stone’s Throw.
They will be followed by Francesca May and The Getaways on Saturday and then Drop Kick The Fish and Jester’s Dead on Sunday.
The final evening on Monday will feature The Boneyard and Frantic4Quo.
It follows on from the Straightliners’ first Ramsey Sprint, taking place all day on Mooragh Promenade.
A second Ramsey Sprint takes place on Thursday next week (June 8).
Juan McGuinness is the Ramsey Town commissioner in charge of Sprintfest.
‘Despite being a relatively new event in the TT calendar the 2022 event hosted hundreds of attendees on each of the four nights,’ he told Island Life.
‘The crowd enjoy a relaxed atmosphere where they can sit in some deckchairs or get up and dance as the night carries on.’
He added: ‘Market Place is incredibly well serviced with local hospitality businesses allowing a fantastic range of food and drink options and all supporting the local economy.
‘Running from 7pm to 11pm allows everyone plenty of time to get changed and freshened up from a day watching the bikes and ample time after the event to get a good nights rest or maybe carry the night on at one of the town’s many excellent pubs.’