- Tuesday: Killer Queen, supported by Matt Fletcher and Sammy J, 8.30pm. Tickets £39.

- Friday: - Pigs On The Wing , supported by The Getaways, 8pm. Tickets £25.

Monday at Marine Parade: Trevor Shimmin, midday- 1pm; 1.20pm-2.20pm; Rock Project and Friends, 2.40pm-3.40pm; The Getaways, 4pm-5pm.

Support act at 6pm, main act at 8pm.

- Tuesday: The Bat Fastards, 4pm; Ian Thompson Band, 6pm; No One Died, 8pm; Switch, 10pm.

- Barefoot Revolution at The Creek, Peel.

- The Fundamentals at The Ginger Hall, Sulby.

- Little Miss Dynamite at The Commercial, Ramsey.

- Twang Dragons at The British, Douglas.

- Ideal Forgery at The Railway, Douglas.

- Shoddy Waddy at the Manx Legion, Douglas.

- Looney & The Vikings at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.

- Nicki Naden and Chris Cole at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm-11pm, followed by dance tunes 11pm-1am.

​- Dickie Kelly at The Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.

- Eoin Molyneux at The Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.

- Island Maiden at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 8.30pm.

- Babs Killey and ERCSRB at Peel Sailors’ Shelter, 8pm.

- The Reveilletes at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.

- The Ian Thompson Band at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 5pm.

- 3 Million at The Creek, Peel.

- Foxtrap at The Highwayman, Peel.

- Frantic4Quo at The Ginger Hall, Sulby.

- Shoddy Waddy at the Manx Legion, Douglas.

- The Chris Winchester Band at The Queen’s Hotel, Douglas.

- Bad Reputation at The Front Porch, Douglas.

- The Twisted Sisters at 1886, Douglas.

- Dance anthems with DJ Degsy at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9pm.

- Francesca May Band at The Railway, Douglas, 8pm.

- Twang Dragons at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.

- Nathan Thompson at The Front Porch, Douglas.

- Shoddy Waddy at the Manx Legion, Douglas.

- Disco at The Royal George, Ramsey, 11pm-1am.

- Trevor John Shimmin at The Ginger Hall, Sulby, 9pm-midnight.

- Ocean’s Avenue at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 8.30pm.

- Ideal Forgery at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.

- Island Maiden at The Highwayman, Peel.

- Ideal Forgery at The British, Douglas.

- Shoddy Waddy at the Manx Legion, Douglas.

- Fuzion at The Railway, Douglas.

- The Chris Winchester Band at The Front Porch, Douglas.

- Buncha Skankers at The Ginger Hall, Sulby.

- The Twisted Sisters at 1886, Douglas.

- Disco at The Royal George, Ramsey, 11pm-1am.

- Trevor John Shimmin at The Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm-midnight.

- No One Died at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9pm.

- The Bombardiers at The Crosby, 9pm.

- Awesome Party Band at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9pm.

- Mad Daddy and Night Time Tennis at Mad Jack’s, Douglas.

- The Getaways at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.

- Party on the Prom with DJ Degsy at Queen’s Hotel, Douglas, 6pm.

- Karaoke Stars Karaoke at Quids Inn, Douglas, followed by Eoin Molyneux at 9pm.

- Karaoke at The Whitestone, Ballasalla.

- Powercut at The Creek, Peel.

- Alex Cowley at The Whitehouse, Peel.

- Shoddy Waddy at the Manx Legion, Douglas.

- The Real McCoy at O’Donnell, Douglas.

- Penthouse Dive at The Railway, Douglas.

- Fireball Rock at The Front Porch, Douglas.

- Little Miss Dynamite at The Mitre, Ramsey.

- Mae Challis at The Ginger Hall, Sulby.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Union, Castletown.

- The Ed Miller Band at Secret Pizza, Castletown.

- Disco at The Royal George, Ramsey, 11pm-1am.

- Karaoke at the Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm.

- The Fossils at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.

- The Ian Thompson Band at The British, Douglas, 9pm.

- Karaoke FM at The Union, Castletown, 9pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at The Highwayman, Peel, 9pm-midnight.

- Crystal Methodists at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.

- Nathan Thompson at The Bridge, Douglas, 2pm.

- Callum Brew in Foyer Lunchtime Concert at the House of Manannan, Peel, 12.30pm.

- No One Died at Secret Pizza, Castletown.

- Fireball at The Creek, Peel.

- Barefoot Revolution at The Queen’s Hotel, Douglas.

- Blank Canvas at The Heron, Douglas.

- The Chris Winchester Band at The British, Douglas.

- Voodoo Bandits at The Ginger Hall, Sulby.

- Little Miss Dynamite at Bar Logo, Ramsey.

- Frantic4Quo at The Mitre, Ramsey.

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

- Elmo at The Railway, Douglas.

- Blank Canvas at The Heron, Anagh Coar.

- Disco at The Royal George, Ramsey, 11pm-1am.

- The Boneyard at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin , 9.30pm.

- Eoin Molyneux at The Whitestone, Ballasalla, 9pm.

- Eamonn and Steph at The Crosby, 9pm.

- Dickie Kelly at The Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.

- Ian Thompson at The Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.

- Karaoke FM at The Union, Castletown, 9pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at The Thirsty Pigeon, Douglas, 9pm-midnight.

- JZ Karaoke presents a Karaoke Night at The Mines Tavern, Laxey, 8.30pm-11.30pm

- Charity rock night with Shades of Purple, Quo-Tations, Mad Co and The Bootleggers at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 8pm-midnight.

- Kelly and Nelly at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.

- That Kelly Bird at Jaks, Douglas, 6pm-8pm, followed by Big Shot at 10pm.

- David Holland at The Bridge, Douglas, 4.30pm-7.30pm.

- Heinrich Manoeuvre at The Ginger Hall, Sulby.

- Shades of Grey at The Front Porch, Douglas.

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

- Joey Wylde at The Railway, Douglas.

- The Twisted Sisters at 1886, Douglas.

- Harvey Mushman at The Mitre, Kirk Michael, 9.30pm.

- Eoin Molyneux at The Creek, Peel, 9pm.

- Karaoke and disco at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm-1am.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

- Clash Vooar at The Black Dog Oven, Peel , 8pm.

