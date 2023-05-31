Tonight (Thursday)
- Soundcheck at Quids Inn, Douglas.
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
- Karaoke and disco at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm-1am.
- Trevor John Shimmin at O’Donnells, Douglas, 9pm-midnight.
- Eoin Molyneux at The Creek, Peel, 9pm.
- Harvey Mushman at The Mitre, Kirk Michael, 9.30pm.
- The Twisted Sisters at 1886, Douglas.
- Joey Wylde at The Railway, Douglas.
- Island Maiden at Queen’s Hotel, Douglas.
- Penthouse Dive at Jaks, Douglas.
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Shades of Grey at The Front Porch, Douglas.
- Heinrich Manoeuvre at The Ginger Hall, Sulby.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- David Holland at The Bridge, Douglas, 4.30pm-7.30pm.
- That Kelly Bird at Jaks, Douglas, 6pm-8pm, followed by Big Shot at 10pm.
- Kelly and Nelly at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- Charity rock night with Shades of Purple, Quo-Tations, Mad Co and The Bootleggers at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 8pm-midnight.
- JZ Karaoke presents a Karaoke Night at The Mines Tavern, Laxey, 8.30pm-11.30pm
- Trevor John Shimmin at The Thirsty Pigeon, Douglas, 9pm-midnight.
- Karaoke FM at The Union, Castletown, 9pm.
- Ian Thompson at The Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.
- Dickie Kelly at The Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.
- Eamonn and Steph at The Crosby, 9pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at The Whitestone, Ballasalla, 9pm.
- Harvey Mushman at Glen Lough campsite, Union Mills, 9.30pm.
- Disco at The Royal George, Ramsey, 11pm-1am.
- Island Maiden at Quids Inn, Douglas.
- Blank Canvas at The Heron, Anagh Coar.
- Elmo at The Railway, Douglas.
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Frantic4Quo at The Mitre, Ramsey.
- Little Miss Dynamite at Bar Logo, Ramsey.
- Voodoo Bandits at The Ginger Hall, Sulby.
- The Chris Winchester Band at The British, Douglas.
- Blank Canvas at The Heron, Douglas.
- Nigel T at O’Donnells, Douglas.
- Phil Rock at Encore Bar, Douglas.
- Barefoot Revolution at The Queen’s Hotel, Douglas.
- Fireball at The Creek, Peel.
- No One Died at Secret Pizza, Castletown.
Saturday
- Callum Brew in Foyer Lunchtime Concert at the House of Manannan, Peel, 12.30pm.
- Nathan Thompson at The Bridge, Douglas, 2pm.
- Barefoot Revolution at Quids Inn, Douglas.
- Crystal Methodists at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at The Highwayman, Peel, 9pm-midnight.
- Karaoke FM at The Union, Castletown, 9pm.
- The Ian Thompson Band at The British, Douglas, 9pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at Glen Lough campsite, Union Mills, 9pm.
- The Fossils at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
- Awesome Party Band at 1886, Douglas, 9.30pm-11.30pm.
- Karaoke at the Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm.
- Disco at The Royal George, Ramsey, 11pm-1am.
- The Ed Miller Band at Secret Pizza, Castletown.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Union, Castletown.
- Mae Challis at The Ginger Hall, Sulby.
- Little Miss Dynamite at The Mitre, Ramsey.
- Foxtrap at Foraging Vinters, Port Erin.
- 995 at Jaks, Douglas.
- Fireball Rock at The Front Porch, Douglas.
- Island Maiden at Sam Webbs, Douglas.
- Penthouse Dive at The Railway, Douglas.
- The Real McCoy at O’Donnell, Douglas.
- Shoddy Waddy at the Manx Legion, Douglas.
- Red Hot Chilli Yessirs at Bar Logo, Ramsey.
- Alex Cowley at The Whitehouse, Peel.
- Powercut at The Creek, Peel.
- Karaoke at The Whitestone, Ballasalla.
Sunday
- Bop Katz at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 4pm-7pm.
- Karaoke Stars Karaoke at Quids Inn, Douglas, followed by Eoin Molyneux at 9pm.
- Party on the Prom with DJ Degsy at Queen’s Hotel, Douglas, 6pm.
- The Getaways at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- Mad Daddy and Night Time Tennis at Mad Jack’s, Douglas.
- Awesome Party Band at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9pm.
- The Bombardiers at The Crosby, 9pm.
- No One Died at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at The Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm-midnight.
- Disco at The Royal George, Ramsey, 11pm-1am.
- The Twisted Sisters at 1886, Douglas.
- Buncha Skankers at The Ginger Hall, Sulby.
- Foxtrap at COOiL Bar, Ramsey.
- Penthouse Dive at Jaks, Douglas.
- The Chris Winchester Band at The Front Porch, Douglas.
- Karaoke at O’Donnells, Douglas.
- Fuzion at The Railway, Douglas.
- Shoddy Waddy at the Manx Legion, Douglas.
- Ideal Forgery at The British, Douglas.
- Karaoke at Bar Logo, Ramsey.
- Island Maiden at The Highwayman, Peel.
Monday
- Ideal Forgery at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- Ocean’s Avenue at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 8.30pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at The Ginger Hall, Sulby, 9pm-midnight.
- Eoin Molyneux at O’Donnells, Douglas, 9pm.
- Disco at The Royal George, Ramsey, 11pm-1am.
- Bad Reputation at Quids Inn, Douglas.
- Fully Grown Adults at Jaks, Douglas.
- Shoddy Waddy at the Manx Legion, Douglas.
- Penthouse Dive at Sam Webbs, Douglas.
- Nathan Thompson at The Front Porch, Douglas.
- Fireball at Bar Logo, Ramsey.
- Barefoot Revolution at St John’s Campsite.
Tuesday
- Twang Dragons at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- Francesca May Band at The Railway, Douglas, 8pm.
- Dance anthems with DJ Degsy at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9pm.
- Powercut at Quids Inn, Douglas.
- The Twisted Sisters at 1886, Douglas.
- Penthouse Dive at Jaks, Douglas.
- Bad Reputation at The Front Porch, Douglas.
- The Chris Winchester Band at The Queen’s Hotel, Douglas.
- Ideal Forgery at Sam Webbs, Douglas.
- Shoddy Waddy at the Manx Legion, Douglas.
- Frantic4Quo at The Ginger Hall, Sulby.
- Fully Grown Adults at Glen Lough campsite, Union Mills.
- Foxtrap at The Highwayman, Peel.
- 3 Million at The Creek, Peel.
Wednesday
- The Ian Thompson Band at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 5pm.
- The Reveilletes at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- Babs Killey and ERCSRB at Peel Sailors’ Shelter, 8pm.
- Island Maiden at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 8.30pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at The Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.
- Dickie Kelly at The Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.
- Totally 80s at 1886, Douglas, 9pm.
- Nicki Naden and Chris Cole at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm-11pm, followed by dance tunes 11pm-1am.
- Looney & The Vikings at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- Harvey Mushman at Quids Inn, Douglas.
- Shoddy Waddy at the Manx Legion, Douglas.
- Ideal Forgery at The Railway, Douglas.
- Traditional Irish music session at O’Donnells, Douglas.
- Twang Dragons at The British, Douglas.
- Little Miss Dynamite at The Commercial, Ramsey.
- Nathan Thompson at Bar Logo, Ramsey.
- The Fundamentals at The Ginger Hall, Sulby.
- Barefoot Revolution at The Creek, Peel.
Bushy’s TT Village:
- Tonight: Drop Kick The Fish, 6pm; Ocean’s Avenue, 8pm; Buncha Skankers, 10pm.
- Tomorrow: Teresa Mculty, 4pm; Foxtrap, 6pm; Persian Doormats, 8pm; Looney & The Vikings, 10pm.
- Saturday: Alex Harris, 4pm; The Getaways, 6pm; Maldune, 8pm; Harvey Mushman, 10pm.
- Sunday: Totally 80s, 6pm; Klevershirts, 8pm; 995, 10pm.
- Monday: Francesca May, 4pm; Barefoot Revolution, 6pm; Manxical Mystery Tour, 8pm; Parallel Lines, 10pm.
- Tuesday: The Bat Fastards, 4pm; Ian Thompson Band, 6pm; No One Died, 8pm; Switch, 10pm.
- Wednesday: Nash & Bean, 4pm; Mother Funkers, 6pm; Mae Challis, 8pm; Voodoo Bandits, 10pm.
Port Erin’s Colas beach stage:
Support act at 6pm, main act at 8pm.
Tonight (Thursday): Sunset Jet.
Tomorrow: Biskee Brisht.
Saturday: Looney & The Vikings.
Sunday: Fully Grown Adults.
Monday: Port Erin TT Day: Eoin Molyneux, midday; Ruby Biscoe-Taylor, 3pm; Rushen Silver Band, 6pm; Heathen Chemistry, 8pm.
Tuesday: Lazy Daze.
Wednesday: Cubzoa & The Leaning.
Peel TT Day:
Monday at Marine Parade: Trevor Shimmin, midday- 1pm; 1.20pm-2.20pm; Rock Project and Friends, 2.40pm-3.40pm; The Getaways, 4pm-5pm.
Villa Marina’s Royal Hall:
- Tonight: DC/AC, supported by Bad Reputation, 8pm. Tickets £25.
- Friday: - Pigs On The Wing , supported by The Getaways, 8pm. Tickets £25.
- Tuesday: Killer Queen, supported by Matt Fletcher and Sammy J, 8.30pm. Tickets £39.