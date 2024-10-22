Government tourism agency Visit Isle of Man has announced a new environmental initiative in partnership with TV broadcaster and marine biologist Monty Halls.
The 'Big Blue Bag' initiative will see participants receive a bag containing equipment which will allow them to collect data on marine health, including information on microplastic pollution, species biodiversity, water temperature and coastal debris.
Eventually, it will be possible to upload the collected data to a digital app which is currently in development.
It is hoped the information will help to inform conservation efforts around the world.
TV broadcaster Monty Halls is the founder of the Big Blue Bag initiative and is now an official ambassador for Visit Isle of Man.
Monty is currently looking to partner with local businesses to sponsor the new initiative, and these businesses will then be able to distribute the bags.
A spokesperson from Visit Isle of Man commented: ‘The initiative is all about empowering people of all ages to take simple, impactful actions for marine conservation.
‘Together with our partners at UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man and Manx Wildlife Trust, we’re taking a bold step towards protecting the coasts and shallow seas around the Isle of Man and further afield.’
An ex-Royal Marines officer, Monty is a qualified marine biologist and is best known for his work on the BBC series ‘Great Escape’.
His many literary achievements include regular contributions to magazines and newspapers, as well as his best-selling book ‘My Family and the Galapagos’, chronicling his family’s three-month-long adventure to the Galapagos Islands, which was also adapted into a docu-series on Channel 4.
Speaking about the initiative, Monty said: ‘As the world’s first entire nation UNESCO Biosphere, the island’s commitment to balancing the needs of its communities, economy and environment aligns perfectly with my own values.
‘It’s a place where conservation and sustainability are at the forefront, and I’m proud to be working alongside such a forward-thinking destination to promote the protection of our natural world.’
Monty hosted Media Isle of Man’s Awards for Excellence in November last year, which commemorated the RNLI as part of its 200th anniversary celebrations in 2024.
As an endorser of the RNLI, Monty has a wealth of experience in the maritime industry. His 2012 book ‘The Fisherman’s Apprentice’ documents his year-long venture as a fisherman in the Cornish village of Cadgwith.
Monty also made the news in February 2022 when, alongside a team of marine rescue divers, he rescued a dolphin from thick mud in a creek near his home in Devon.
In an interview with Media Isle of Man back in April, Monty said: ‘Islands by their very nature offer a rare opportunity for their inhabitants to co-operate, to create new initiatives and to lead.
‘I believe that the Isle of Man has the opportunity to be a world leader and to set standards, and has the means to do so quickly.
‘Change is already afoot on the island, with some great initiatives, but momentum is really important. It’s a genuine chance for the Isle of Man to set the standards other nations will follow.’
The Big Blue Bag will officially launch in spring 2025.