Two local drag performers are set to bring pillow fights, party bags and a ‘camp old time’ to Laxey next month in their ‘Drag Queen Pyjama Party’.
Owen Atkinson (otherwise known as Fenella Beach) and Ashton Gibson (Nona Binary) have organised the event which takes the form of a glamorous pyjama party.
The pair are encouraging attendees to wear their very best silk robes, onesies or ‘ridiculously oversized t-shirt’s you stole from your ex’, for a night that will include special guest burlesque star ‘Miss DeeDee’ joining them on stage.
Talking about their passion for drag performing, Nona said: ‘When I discovered there was a thriving and supportive drag scene in the Isle of Man, I was eager to dive in. Fenella saw my makeup looks and encouraged me to take the plunge - I haven’t looked back since.
‘I owe my joyful drag career to people like Fenella Beach, Vida La Fierce and Mathea, who believed in me and nurtured me in a way that only fellow drag artists can.’
Asked if they think the LGBTQIA+ community is under-represented in the island, Fenella said: ‘As queer and trans people who love living here, we have always wished for more queer-hosted events that are designed for us and with us in mind.
‘That's a big part of why we decided to put on events like this in the first place - we love drag and we love bringing it to LGBTQIA+ audiences here on the island.
‘We do not want to be an afterthought when it comes to nightlife and entertainment. We deserve our own spaces, which is a struggle enough without a dedicated gay bar on the island.
‘We have both struggled individually and as a pair with the backlash we've received for being drag artists on this beautiful (but admittedly quite conservative) island. From the Daily Mail to the unfortunately regular online bigotry, the harassment we've received has, to us, only highlighted that we're doing something right and making a change in the community that we love.
‘We’re here, queer and aren't going anywhere, so you may as well get used to it!’
Talking about the event, Nona said: ‘Everyone loves a slumber party, right? It’s a really fun and campy theme, and we think people will love the nostalgia of feeling like a teenager and healing that inner child.
‘We always want to bring more drag and queer entertainment to the island. We’ve got a couple of “drag brunch” dates coming up in Kiki’s in November and December, so there’s plenty going on.’
Fenella and Nona encourage those attending to bring their own beverages, with the event taking place at The Institute in Laxey on Saturday, October 12 from 8pm to 11pm.
If you wish to find out more, you can follow Owen (@fenellabeach) and Ashton (@nonabinary) on social media for all the links and details.