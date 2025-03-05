Two island drag performers have organised a party to celebrate the midnight release of pop star Lady Gaga’s latest album.
Owen Atkinson (otherwise known as Fenella Beach) and Ashton Gibson (Nona Binary) have organised the ‘Total Mayhem’ event at Mad Jack’s in Douglas to coincide with the release of the album ‘Mayhem’ at midnight on the evening of Friday, March 14.
The new album will be played through in its entirety, and will follow a drag show at 11pm packed with performances and duets inspired by Gaga’s most iconic eras.
Talking about their inspiration to do the show, Fenella said: ‘The two of us are so blessed to have done so much in drag over here, but we’ve never had the opportunity to run our own club night until now, and it felt like the natural next step.
‘With the new album coming out right now, and Lady Gaga obviously having fans everywhere, it felt like a serendipitous moment, and as soon as we had the idea we jumped on it.
‘We’re very grateful to the Mad Jack’s team for being so open to letting us have the venue and turn it into a gay club for the night.
‘We both love Lady Gaga so much - she continually pushes the boundaries when it comes to what you can do as a musical and a visual artist in the mainstream, and she has always stood up for the queer community.
‘We have her back, she has ours, and it is magical!’
Nona also claimed that Gaga’s ‘Bad Romance’ video released in November 2009 was what turned them gay.
They said: ‘Seriously, that was my origin story!
‘Growing up as a quirky, queer kid with very few friends to vibe with, I always found solace in Gaga’s art. She made me feel seen and understood, and let’s be real - if you don’t love Gaga, you’re just wrong.
‘Gaga is the gay icon to end all gay icons, and this is hopefully our first LGBTQ+ club night of many to make its mark in the island. Let’s turn Mad Jacks into a much-needed gay bar for one night only.’
The pair are encouraging those attending to wear ‘Gaga-themed’ fancy dress, with tones of ‘sleazy, sexy, queer, dark pop’.
The DJ on the night is also set to play more tunes from a variety of artists such as ‘Sophie’, ‘Slayyyter’, ‘Cobrah’, ‘Doechii’, ‘Arca’ and ‘Peach PRC’.
‘We’ve had lots of people excited to hear about Total Mayhem,’ Fenella added.
‘One person told us he was the number one Gaga fan in the Isle of Man and he’s been wanting an event like this for ages, but of course we’ll both have to fight him for that title.
‘Still, we’re so happy we can bring the people what they want. Paws up, little monsters, and come party it up!’
The event is for those aged 18 and over, and tickets can be found by visiting https://www.tickettailor.com/events/madjacks/1606903