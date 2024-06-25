People with a ‘passion for the arts’ are being invited to apply to join the Isle of Man Arts Council.
The two new members will help to provide support and advice over the allocation of funding for creative venues, projects and events that promote art and culture and attend a range of events.
Established in 1965, the Council is a sponsored body of the Department of Education, Sport and Culture.
It consists of eight members who are volunteers and serve for a period of four years.
Arts council members are required to attend regular meetings (up to 10 per calendar year).
These usually take place on Friday afternoons, beginning at midday (subject to change dependent on Council member availability).
Members are also required to go to other cultural and arts events by invitation to represent the Arts Council and the Department of Education, Sport and Culture.
Another role of Council members is to meet funding applicants and offer support and advice where requested, while working with the Isle of Man Government’s arts team officers who administer and support the work of the Council.
Members will also actively work to promote the arts in the island and contribute to the ongoing development of the national development strategy for culture and the arts in partnership with Culture Vannin.
Applications close on Friday, July 19.
For more information, visit www.iomarts.com, email arts development manager Jane Corkill at [email protected] or phone 694598.