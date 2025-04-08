The Isle of Man Arts Council is set to deliver three ‘unforgettable’ concerts celebrating musical icons.
As part of its 60th anniversary celebrations, the council will be bringing ‘The Untold Orchestra’ and its acclaimed ‘Icons’ series to the island in May.
Known for their dynamic performances and arrangements, the Manchester-based ensemble will perform in three island venues, each concert dedicated to a different musical icon.
The series kicks off on Thursday, May 8 at the Erin Arts Centre in Port Erin, with a ‘heartfelt’ tribute to the late, great Amy Winehouse.
Fans can expect soulful renditions of her most beloved songs, including Back to Black, Valerie, and Rehab, performed with the Orchestra’s ‘signature energy and passion’.
Next, on Friday, May 9, there is an evening celebrating the magic of Disney.
The Untold Orchestra will fill the Peel Centenary Centre with some of the most cherished songs from classic and modern Disney films.
Audiences of all ages can look forward to an enchanting evening featuring iconic melodies from The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin and many more.
Staying in the west, the series concludes on Saturday, May 10 at Cathedral Isle of Man.
For this special occasion, the Isle of Man Arts Council has commissioned an orchestrated celebration of the legendary Bee Gees.
The group’s Manx roots will make this a particularly memorable event, featuring timeless hits such as Stayin’ Alive, How Deep Is Your Love, and Night Fever.
This concert will be an evening of disco fever and nostalgia, honouring the legacy of the Manx Gibb brothers.
A spokesperson from the Isle of Man Arts Council said: ‘The Untold Orchestra was founded in 2017 by Royal Northern College of Music alumni and features some of Manchester’s finest musical talent.’
To find out more or book tickets for any of the shows, you can do so by visiting https://www.iomarts.com/tickets