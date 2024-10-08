A concert starring one of the island’s leading musicians has been filmed and released online by Culture Vannin.
Fiddle player and pianist Katie Lawrence launched her tune book with a special performance as part of the Yn Chruinnaght Celtic Gathering on July 27.
The performance was one of the best received events at the week-long festival, and was held at the Peel Centenary Centre.
Well known in the Isle of Man as a performer, conductor, composer and teacher of nearly 20 years, Katie was joined on stage by two of her students, Frank Joughin on fiddle and Fraser McKenna on piano.
She was also joined by her sister Kirsty Lawrence on whistle and cello, Jamie Smith on accordion and Malcolm Stitt on guitar, with all of them coming together to perform a selection of tunes from Katie’s new book.
‘The Katie Lawrence Tune Collection – From Western Shores and Beyond’ brings together 40 modern Manx compositions penned by Katie over two decades.
As well as filming its launch concert, Culture Vannin supported the publication of the book through one of its grants.
Dr Chloë Woolley, Manx music development officer for Culture Vannin, has collaborated with Katie on various projects over the years, including the Manx Fiddle Orchestra and the production of musical arrangements for school groups and the Manx Folk Awards.
Dr Woolley said: ‘Katie’s tune collection has been long awaited.
‘Even as a young fiddle player with Ramsey Grammar School folk group “Paitchyn Vannin”, Katie was beginning to emerge as a talented and prolific tune writer, and she has since written hundreds of pieces in the Manx idiom, as well as arranging traditional songs and melodies for choir, piano and various ensembles.
‘Some of her most well-known tunes are part of the core repertoire, including “Dooraght” and “Fochabers” – both now known as Manx dances too – plus “A Tune for Grandad” which is learnt by many young violin students who use Culture Vannin’s resource book, Fiddyl.
‘The tunes are presented chronologically in Katie’s new book and the line or two which accompanies each one reveal elements of Katie’s life story so far. It’s a really special collection and it will be enjoyed by future generations to come, as more and more of her tunes are absorbed into the living tradition.’
A spokesperson from Culture Vannin added: ‘Viewers can enjoy the whole concert interspersed with Katie’s inimitable sense of humour, as well as watching individual sets, which include lively wedding jigs alongside Katie’s more contemplative pieces of music.
‘It presents not just an excellent concert by leading Manx musicians, but a historic moment in the vibrant modern history of Manx culture.’
The recorded video of the performance can be found by visiting Culture Vannin’s website at https://culturevannin.im/ or by searching in ‘Katie Lawrence Concert - Yn Chruinnaght Celtic Gathering 2024’ on YouTube.