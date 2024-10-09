Visiting and local authors, illustrators, poets and storytellers all came together for this year’s Manx Litfest.
The week-long event featured much-loved regular events such as the ‘Book Fanatics Quiz Night’, ‘Celebration of Poetry’ and ‘Writers Day’, while visiting authors also paid visits to a number of the island’s schools.
The quiz on the opening night was sold out, and was won by the 2023 reigning champions ‘Room of One’s Own’.
Other sold out events included the Writers’ Day, the children’s workshop on ‘writing mysteries’ with author Sam Sedgman and the agent pitch slots.
A total of 19 local poets also took part in the Celebration of Poetry night, including plenty of new faces. The winners were: Compere’s Choice – Saoirse, with ‘Watermelon’; Poet’s Choice - Stacey, with ‘Conversation with a Historian’; and Audience Choice - Helen, with ‘The Knightshift’.
A spokesperson from the festival stated that the ‘Crime and Rhyme’ night at the Peel Centenary Centre was also a ‘highlight’ of the festival.
They said: ‘We had a double billing of events which started with an interview with the two crime authors and hosted by Christy De Haven, followed by a set by The Bookshop Band, whose songs were described as “hauntingly beautiful” by an audience member on the night.’
Visiting author Chris Bonnello claimed the festival was ‘absolutely magnificent’, while award-winning poet Amina Atiq said: ‘Thank you for a wonderful festival and for the warm welcome. I have been to many literature/art festivals and this has been my favourite.’
Festival director Helen Jessopp said: ‘The Manx Litfest committee are really thrilled with how the festival went this year, with a wide variety of visitors and events taking place across the island.
‘Almost all of this year’s visiting speakers came to the Isle of Man for the first time for the festival, and were blown away by how beautiful the island was and how welcomed they felt while they were here – I have every confidence that most of them will be return visitors to the isle, and the festival, in the future.
‘We want to extend our huge thanks to all of our sponsors, supporters, venues and audience members who ensured another successful festival.
‘The committee are already working on next year’s festival, with a handful of visitors already confirmed, and we are excited to continue to bring literary events to the Isle of Man community.’