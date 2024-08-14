A visiting organist from Italy is set to perform at St George’s Church in Douglas on Saturday.
Riccardo Tiberia, a native from Ceccano in Italy, will visit the island to give a ‘very special’ concert in the church at 3pm on August 17.
Awarded a double degree (in harpsichord and organ) from the Licinio Refice Conservatory of Music, a prestigious music school located in Frosinone, Ricardo furthered his studies at the Swiss Conservatory of Music in Lugarno, gaining his master of arts in music performance.
In addition to his work as an accompanist, he has given concerts in Spain, Portugal, Switzerland and Moscow, including performances at Moscow’s Cathedral of Christ the Saviour, which drew an audience of 1,300, and at Moscow’s International Music Hall.
On this last occasion he played the largest organ in the Russian capital with the Russian State Orchestra and Choir, drawing a standing ovation from an audience of some 2,000 people.
Riccardo will be performing on the island’s newest pipe-organ, built by leading UK organ-builders Harrison and Harrison for St George’s in Upper Church Street, Douglas.
A spokesperson from St George’s Church said: ‘The organ contains over 1,300 pipes, including its unique display pipes cast in polished tin, and is widely regarded as one of the island’s finest instruments.’
The concert, which will last roughly 40 minutes, includes some of the most popular works by famous Italian composers for opera, including Verdi’s Grand March from ‘Aida’, Puccini’s ‘Nessun Dorma’, and Mascagni’s Intermezzo from ‘Cavalleria Rusticana’.
The programme will then end with the Rossini Overture from the ‘Barber of Seville’.
The spokesperson added: ‘Riccardo arrives on Friday, gives the concert on Saturday, and returns to Italy first thing Sunday morning, so it is very much a flying visit!
‘This promises to be a very special event and is freely open to all members of the public.’