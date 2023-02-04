A love of Wainwright’s iconic pictorial guides to the Lake District’s fells has inspired Tom Sinden to create his own guide to the island’s hills.
Manx Hills is a pictorial guide to walking the island’s hills, containing route diagrams of suggested routes and 40 pencil drawings of some of the views and points of interest.
Tom said: ‘I’ve always loved drawing, and walking in the hills has been a favourite pastime since I was in the Scouts here on the island.
‘It’s been great to be able to combine the two interests and produce this little guide.’
He explained he has used the Wainwright guides on holidays in the Lake District for years and thought a similar book for the island would work.
The book includes some geology, history, proverbs and folklore to add interest and context to the scenery.
‘The book is intended to give a brief glimpse in to the rich folklore, history and stunning views that is on offer to anyone able and willing to go walking up in the hills,’ he said.
‘We really do not make enough fuss about our island’s scenery and culture.’
The book has taken Tom a total of three years to complete.
‘I take photos while I’m out then draw when I get home,’ he said. ‘It’s often quite windy up on the tops!’
Asked what he thinks makes the island’s hills so special and ideal for walking, Tom said: ‘Lots of things – they are generally easy to access, the views during the walk and from the summits are great, and there’s so many points of interest.
‘People get blasé about being able to see Scotland, England, Ireland or Wales – and sometimes all of them – not to mention the sea, from footpaths and summits.’
Manx Hills by Tom Sinden is available now in hardback from Bridge Bookshop, which has branches in both Port Erin and Ramsey, priced £10.