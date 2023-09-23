One of the world’s leading acoustic blues musicians will be performing two shows in the island.
Toby Walker, from the US, will be appearing at The Institute, Laxey, on Saturday, October 7 and at the Erin Arts Centre, Port Erin, on Sunday, October 8. Both concerts start at 7.30pm and tickets are £15.
The New Jersey resident is a world-renowned guitarist known for his fingerpicking, improvising and highly entertaining performances which see him blend virtuoso guitar playing and great storytelling.
Local guitarists will also be able to learn from him firsthand during his visit as he will be holding a guitar workshop.
It takes place at the Douglas home of blues musician and guitar teacher John Gregory - who is organising the concerts - also on October 8.
Toby will be ending his tour of the British Isles in the island and it is his first visit here since 2019.
In addition to being a world-wide touring performer he is an acclaimed guitar tutor, having recorded several DVDs/downloads for the famous Homespun company as well as running his own tuition website.
A review in the Sunday Times, summed up his act: ‘Not only can Toby play all styles of the blues, but he’s a remarkable storyteller as well. And you’ll be surprised by what else he’ll pull out of his hat to please his audiences.
‘He may come out with an arrangement of Somewhere Over The Rainbow or Ain’t Misbehavin followed by an Irish fiddle tune medley (on guitar), a couple of rousing singalongs and top it all off with his arrangement of the Allman Brothers tune Little Martha, Whipping Post or even a traditional bluegrass tune. He takes the audience on one heck of a ride and leaves them smiling all the way home.’
Toby will be supported at both gigs by John Gregory, who toured the British Isles with Toby in 2019.
Tickets for the Laxey show are available at etickets.im/bjm and tickets for Port Erin can be bought via erinartscentre.com