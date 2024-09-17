Groudle Glen Railway held its traditional ‘steam gala’ on Sunday, with a number of different services running throughout the day.
The charity’s cliff top tea rooms and sales emporium were open from 11am until 4.30pm, with three steam locomotives (Otter, Sea Lion and Brown Bear) operating and two trains passing in service all day.
A spokesperson from the Groudle Glen Railway said: ‘The weather played ball, the sun came out and it was a very busy day for our steam gala.
‘It was great to see so many people travelling, taking snaps and enjoying seeing all three locomotives in service all day. There was well over 300 people in attendance throughout the day.
‘We also had full bookings for our new popular steam teas out at the Sea Lion Rocks cliff top tea rooms, and it was extremely busy in our new emporium at Lhen Coan station too.
‘We were running our free family “trainspotting” challenge too, which is open until the end of the season at the end of October to win tickets to our popular Santa Trains.’
The steam gala day is held every September and forms part of Groudle Glen’s seasonal activities, which also includes ‘easter bunny trains’, ‘not so scary Hop tu Naa trains’, a ‘diesel and electric day’, ‘cliff top concerts’ and the ‘heritage transport festival’.
To make bookings for the Hop tu Naa and Christmas trains, you can visit www.ggr.org.uk or visit the ‘Groudle Glen Railway’ Facebook page.