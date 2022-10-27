What’s Up gets me up
A junior reporter from the island, who was in London for her studies and work prior to starting at the papers.
During the pandemic she released a piano album, and has been playing since the age of nine.
She loves an array of music genres from soul to rock to R&B to classical.
Here are Rebecca’s top 10 songs.
1. What’s Up, 4 Non Blondes
A classic. Released by American rock band the 4 Non Blondes in 1992 as part of their debut album.
I listen to this song every morning, and it always gets me going.
2. Alba, Sofiane Parmart and Bon Entendeur
Sofiane Parmart is a French virtuosic pianist known for breaking the elitist codes of classical piano.
In this collaboration with pop group Bon Entendeur, Alba combines piano with beats, to give a modern French and Latin infused sound.
3. Play God, Sam Fender
Sam Fender is one of my favourite musicians.
He is a British singer songwriter largely influenced by Bruce Springsteen.
His lyrics often describe various political sentiments. In Play God Sam Fender paints British society in a dystopian 1984-esque, ‘Big Brother’s watching you’, light.
4. Parade, Jacob Banks
The Nigerian-born singer and songwriter blends R&B, with contemporary hip hop and soul.
The concept of the song was sparked by feeling frustrated after attending the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests in London.
The memorable guitar riff combined with his soulful voice makes it a catchy and powerful song.
5. Heart & Soul, Roseaux featuring Olle Nyman
Roseaux is a French music project who combine soul and folk.
Members include Aloe Blacc, Alex Finkin and Clement Petit.
In this song, Olle Nyman’s effortless voice glides over a simple guitar line to create a silky smooth finish.
6. Fisherman’s Blues, The WaterBoys
This 1998 rock release always made me nostalgic towards the island when I was in London, with its folk instruments and sound it reminds me of a winter’s evening in a pub.
7. Drink up me hearties yo ho, Hans Zimmer
Slightly nerdy, but from the original soundtrack of Pirates of The Caribbean this nine-minute piece is in my opinion one of the best pieces of music to be written.
It is always my go to when I have to concentrate.
8. Waiting on the world to change, John Mayer
Released in 2006, this song feels as relevant now as ever.
The song talks about feeling disillusioned with what is going on in the world, and powerless to be able to change things.
In the past six years this has embodied my sentiment to current affairs.
9. Tears dry on their own, Amy Winehouse
Less overplayed then some of her other songs, Tears Dry on Their Own is about how time heals heartbreak with her signature soul sound.
10. Are you gonna be my girl?, Jet
This 2003 song by Australian band Jet always puts me in a good mood.
In my opinion it is one of the pinnacles of the indie/rock genre.
