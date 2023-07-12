Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Toby Higgs at The Empress, Douglas, 7pm-10pm.
- The Big Wheel Blues Club present Veronica Sbergia and Max De Bernardi at The Institute, Laxey, 7.30pm. Tickets £15 on the door.
- Dickie Kelly at The Sulby Glen Beer Festival, 8.30pm-11pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Funky Friday Fun karaoke and disco night at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm to 1am.
- Steve Nash at The Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at The Thirsty Pigeon, Douglas, 9pm.
- Karaoke FM at The Union, Castletown, 9pm.
- DJ Karaoke and Disco at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9pm.
- Half Naked Headline and the Dale St Whores at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Relative Impact at The Black Dog Oven, Peel.
- The Ed Miller Band at Sam Webbs, Douglas.
Saturday
- Volume at Mountain View, Lezayre, 1pm to 8pm. Features a DJ stage and alternative stage. Tickets £27 from volume-events.co.uk
- Ian Thompson and friends Ultimate Scouse Jam Session at Quids Inn, Douglas, 3.30pm followed by The Ed Miller Project, supported by Eject, at 9.15pm.
- Deep South Music Festival presents Saturday Night Live on the beach stage, Port Erin, with Rik’s Electric Dreams 80s show, from 6pm, and Sax on the Beach at 8pm.
- Robinson Stone at Peel Centenary Centre, 8pm. Tickets £16 from etickets.im/cc
- Stuart Perks at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 8pm.
- DJ Gyp and Pip at The Rover’s Return, Douglas, 8pm, followed by Dusty Plankton, 9.30pm.
- Saturday Shenanigans karaoke, disco and dance tunes at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm-1am.
- Jon Lightfield at The Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at The Sidings, Castletown, 9pm.
- Frantic4Quo at The Mitre, Ramsey, 9.30pm.
- Karaoke at the Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Union, Castletown.
- Little Miss Dynamite at The Manx Arms, Onchan.
- Powercut at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin.
- Oliver Heath at The Black Dog Oven, Peel.
- Truman Falls and Jeff Jepson at The Institute, Laxey. Tickets £5 from ticketlab.co.uk/event
- Toby Higgs at The British, Douglas.
Sunday
- Trevor John Shimmin at Tynwald Inn, St John’s, 2.30pm.
- Karaoke Stars with Nige T at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm, followed by This Is Your Song with Nige at 8pm.
- Toby Higgs at 1886, Douglas, 7pm-10pm.
Monday
- Joker’s Comedy Club with Jamie Hutchinson, Phil Chapman and Freddie Quinne at The Sulby Glen Beer Festival, 8pm. Tickets £19.50. Call 234058.
Wednesday
- Jon Lightfield and Alan and Chalkie at The Sailors’ Shelter, Peel, 8pm.
- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.