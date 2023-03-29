Tonight (Thursday)
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at The British, Douglas, 9pm.
- Harvey Mushman at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- The Ian Thompson Band at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
Tomorrow (Good Friday)
- Amore and Brian and Denise in Atholl Room Concert at Peel Centenary Centre, 8pm.
- The Crystal Methodists and The Getaways at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 8pm.
- Clash Vooar at The White House, Peel, 8.30pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Nathan Thompson followed by DJ Lewis Parker at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm.
- Ian Thompson at The Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.
- Nige T ‘This Is Your Song’ at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Sunset Jet at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
- Big Shot at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- Red Hot Chilli Yessirs at Secret Pizza, Castletown.
- Little Miss Dynamite at The Heron, Anagh Coar.
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- The Boneyard at Sam Webbs, Douglas.
Saturday
- Manx Musicians United fundraiser for Ukraine Wellbeing at Quids Inn, Douglas, 5pm.
- Brown Sugar at the Manx Legion, Douglas, 8.30pm.
- Joshua T Whalebone at the Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm.
- David Castro at Sir Norman’s Bar, Douglas, 9pm.
- Ian Thompson at The Whitestone, Ballasalla, 9pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at The Ginger Hall, Sulby, 9pm.
- DJ Karaoke and Disco at O’Donnells, Douglas, 9pm.
- Karaoke, disco and dance tunes at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm-1am.
- Eoin Molyneux at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
- Karaoke at the Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm.
- Penthouse Dive at Jaks, Douglas.
- Mother Funkers at Secret Pizza, Castletown.
Easter Sunday
- Karaoke Stars with Nige T at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm, followed by Resurrection 3 with DJ Degsy, 9pm.
- David Holland at The Bridge, Douglas, 5pm.
- Brown Sugar at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 6.30pm.
- DJ Karaoke and Disco at O’Donnells, 7pm-10pm.
- Karaoke FM at The Front Porch, Douglas, 8pm.
- David Castro at The Thirsty Pigeon, Douglas, 9pm.
- Totally 80s at 1886, Douglas, 9pm.
- Jester’s Dead at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9.30pm.
- Little Miss Dynamite at The Marine, Peel.
- Eoin Molyneux at The Creek, Peel.
- Jamie’s Cheesy Disco at Secret Pizza, Castletown.
Wednesday
- Alan and Chalkie in Foyer Lunchtime Concert at House of Manannan, Peel, 12.30pm.
- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.