Tonight (Thursday)
- Karaoke FM at The Front Porch, Douglas, 8pm.
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- The Full Moon Festival with five music areas, family entertainment and camping at Rosehill Farm, Richmond Hill, until Sunday. Buy tickets at www.thefullmoonfestival.co.uk
- David Holland at The Bridge, Douglas, 4.30pm-7.30pm.
- Eugene Wilson hosts open mic in aid of Anthony Nolan at The Crosby, 8pm-11pm.
- Lazy Daze at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Funky Friday Fun karaoke and disco night at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm to 1am.
- Manxical Mystery Tour (Beatles Band) at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- Hot Mess at Sam Webbs, Douglas.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Union, Castletown.
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Alex Cowley at Peel Legion.
- Toby Higgs at The Empress, Douglas.
Saturday
- Douglas Beach Day: Callum Brew, 11am; Alex Cowley, midday; African Choir, 1pm; Ruby Biscoe, 2pm; Jay, 4pm.
- Chris Killey in Foyer Lunchtime Concert at the House of Manannan, Peel, 12.30pm.
- David Holland at The Bridge, Douglas, 5pm-8pm.
- Deep South Music Festival presents Saturday Night Live on the beach stage, Port Erin, from 6pm and Biskee Brisht at 8pm.
- Blue John’s Belated Birthday Bash at Laxey Institute, 7.30pm. Tickets £5.
- Trevor John Shimmin at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- The Chris Winchester Band at The Railway, Douglas, 8pm.
- Ian Thompson at The British, Douglas, 9pm.
- Dickie Kelly at The Sidings, Castletown, 9pm.
- Karaoke FM at the Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at The Creek, Peel, 9pm.
- Saturday Shenanigans karaoke, disco and dance tunes at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm-1am.
- DJ Karaoke and Disco at O’Donnells, Douglas, 9pm.
- Bad Reputation at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- 995 at The Riddler Under the Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
- Karaoke at the Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm.
- Karaoke at the Ginger Hall, Sulby.
- Soul and Motown disco at the Manx Legion, Douglas. Tickets £5.
- Penthouse Dive at Jaks, Douglas.
- DJ Degsy hosts Tiki party at Sam Webbs, Douglas.
- Toby Higgs at the Whitehouse, Peel.
Sunday
- Trevor John Shimmin at the Tynwald Inn, St John’s, 3pm-6pm.
- Karaoke Stars with Nige T at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm, followed by Riffs open mic at 7.30pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at 1886, Douglas, 7pm-10pm.
Wednesday
- Ian Thompson outside Tynwald Inn, St John’s, 1.30pm.
- Joe Russell and Brian and Denise at The Sailors’ Shelter, Peel, 8pm.
- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnells, Douglas,from 8.30pm.