Tonight (Thursday)

- Eoin Molyneux at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

- Karaoke FM at The Front Porch, Douglas, 8pm.

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- The Full Moon Festival with five music areas, family entertainment and camping at Rosehill Farm, Richmond Hill, until Sunday. Buy tickets at www.thefullmoonfestival.co.uk

- David Holland at The Bridge, Douglas, 4.30pm-7.30pm.

- Ollie Heath at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.

- Eugene Wilson hosts open mic in aid of Anthony Nolan at The Crosby, 8pm-11pm.

- Lazy Daze at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- Funky Friday Fun karaoke and disco night at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm to 1am.

- Manxical Mystery Tour (Beatles Band) at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.

- Hot Mess at Sam Webbs, Douglas.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Union, Castletown.

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

- Alex Cowley at Peel Legion.

- Toby Higgs at The Empress, Douglas.

Saturday

- Douglas Beach Day: Callum Brew, 11am; Alex Cowley, midday; African Choir, 1pm; Ruby Biscoe, 2pm; Jay, 4pm.

- Chris Killey in Foyer Lunchtime Concert at the House of Manannan, Peel, 12.30pm.

- David Holland at The Bridge, Douglas, 5pm-8pm.

- Deep South Music Festival presents Saturday Night Live on the beach stage, Port Erin, from 6pm and Biskee Brisht at 8pm.

- Blue John’s Belated Birthday Bash at Laxey Institute, 7.30pm. Tickets £5.

- Trevor John Shimmin at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.

- The Chris Winchester Band at The Railway, Douglas, 8pm.

- Ian Thompson at The British, Douglas, 9pm.

- Dickie Kelly at The Sidings, Castletown, 9pm.

- Karaoke FM at the Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm.

- Eoin Molyneux at The Creek, Peel, 9pm.

- Saturday Shenanigans karaoke, disco and dance tunes at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm-1am.

- DJ Karaoke and Disco at O’Donnells, Douglas, 9pm.

- Bad Reputation at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- 995 at The Riddler Under the Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.

- Karaoke at the Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm.

- Karaoke at the Ginger Hall, Sulby.

- Soul and Motown disco at the Manx Legion, Douglas. Tickets £5.

- Penthouse Dive at Jaks, Douglas.

- DJ Degsy hosts Tiki party at Sam Webbs, Douglas.

- Toby Higgs at the Whitehouse, Peel.

Sunday

- Trevor John Shimmin at the Tynwald Inn, St John’s, 3pm-6pm.

- Karaoke Stars with Nige T at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm, followed by Riffs open mic at 7.30pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at 1886, Douglas, 7pm-10pm.

Wednesday

- Ian Thompson outside Tynwald Inn, St John’s, 1.30pm.

- Joe Russell and Brian and Denise at The Sailors’ Shelter, Peel, 8pm.

- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at O’Donnells, Douglas,from 8.30pm.