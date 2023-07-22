Tonight (Thursday)
- The Skimmees and Morvan at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, from 5pm, followed by Isle of Play pub quiz at 8pm.
-Karaoke FM at The Front Porch, Douglas.
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Soundcheck Loud and Proud at the Villa Marina’s Promenade Suite, 4pm until late.
- Granty at The Manor, Willaston, 5pm.
- Afternoon tunes from Evel Wonder at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, followed by Jon Lightfield at 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Funky Friday Fun karaoke and disco night at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm to 1am.
- Harvey Mushman at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- The Chris Winchester Duo at The British, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- The Awesome Party Band at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at Tacoma, Douglas.
- The Ian Thompson Band at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- Little Miss Dynamite at Bar Logo, Ramsey.
- Blank Canvas at The Railway, Douglas.
- Toby Higgs at The Empress, Douglas.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Union, Castletown.
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
Saturday
- Yn Chruinnaght Celtic Gathering Saturday Gathering featuring music, song, poetry and dance displays at St John’s Methodist Chapel, Royal Chapel hall , church and fairfield, 11am to 4pm.
- Paul Reynolds in Foyer Lunchtime Concert at the House of Manannan, Peel, 12.30pm.
- Deep South Music Festival presents Saturday Night Live on the beach stage, Port Erin, from 6pm and CU Next Friday at 8pm.
- Dickie Kelly at the Southern Agricultural Show beer tent, 7pm till late.
- Summerland Memorial Concert featuring Buncha Skankas, Maldune, Tiger Boom and Switch at Villa Marina’s Promenade Suite, 8pm. Tickets £15 with proceeds going to the charity Summerland Memorial.
- The Ian Thompson Band at The Manx Legion, Douglas, 8pm.
- Folk with Paul, Rob and Adam at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, followed by acoustic Ballaghs, from 8pm.
- Saturday Shenanigans karaoke, disco and dance tunes at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm-1am.
-Harvey Mushman at The Mitre, Ramsey, 9.15pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- The Boneyard at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Karaoke at the Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Haven, Port Erin.
- Little Miss Dynamite at The Creek, Peel.
Sunday
- Peddyr and Tiffany at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, from 3pm, followed by a trad session.
- Karaoke Stars with Nige T at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm, followed by Ian Thompson at 7.30pm.
- Karaoke at The Rosemount, Douglas, 6pm-10pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at 1886, Douglas, 6pm-9pm.
Wednesday
- Geoff Kerrison and Callum Brew at The Sailors’ Shelter, Peel, 8pm.
- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnells, Douglas, from 8.30pm.