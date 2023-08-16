Tonight (Thursday)
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9pm.
- Eamonn Sinclair and Steph Joyce at The Crosby, 9pm.
- Ian Thompson and Pete Dixon at The British, Douglas, 9pm.
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- David Holland at The Bridge, Douglas, 4.30pm.
- Ideal Forgery at The Queens, Douglas, 8pm.
- Karaoke and disco night at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm to 1am.
- Karaoke FM at The Union, Castletown, 9pm.
- The Bombadiers at The Crosby, 9pm.
- The Boneyard at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Awesome Party Band at The Riddler Under The Nest, 9.30pm.
- Ian Thompson Band at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- David Castro hosts karaoke at the Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm till late.
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Manx Punx presents May Contain Nuts, Swarf Damage and Half Naked Headline at Mad Jack’s, Douglas. Tickets £6.
- A Third Above at The Black Dog Oven, Peel.
Saturday
- Karaoke In the Street, hosted by Mike Faragher of Karaoke FM, in Strand Street, Douglas, 11am to 2pm. Free entry with donations for Heroes On The Water.
- Paul Reynolds in Foyer Lunchtime Concert at the House of Manannan, Peel, 12.30pm.
- Deep South Music Festival presents Saturday Night Live on the beach stage, Port Erin, from 6pm and Harvey Mushman at 8pm.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Union, Castletown, 9pm.
- Dickie Kelly at The Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.
- David Castro at The Heron, Anagh Coar, 9pm.
- GoMH, The Godfather of Manx House, at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9pm.
- Toby Higgins at The Rosemount, Douglas, 9pm.
- Ian Thompson at The Commercial, Ramsey, 9.30pm.
- Powercut at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
- Totally 80s at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- Karaoke at the Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm.
- Rebirth presents 100% Nu Metal at Mad Jack’s, Douglas. Buy tickets online.
- Ideal Forgery at The Black Dog Oven, Peel.
Sunday
- Ramsey Rocks at West Quay, Ramsey, 2pm to 11pm, featuring The Southern Belles at 2pm, Francesca May at 3.30pm, Drop Kick The Fish at 5pm, The Mother Funkers at 6.30pm and The Boneyard at 8.30pm.
- Rushen Silver Band at Colas beach stage, Port Erin, 3pm.
- Ideal Forgery at The British, Douglas, 3pm, then at The Railway, Douglas, 8pm.
- Karaoke Stars with Mike Faragher at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm, followed by Island Maiden at 9pm.
- When Kelly Met Nelly at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 6.30pm-8pm, followed by Fully Grown Adults at 8.30pm.
- The Bombadiers at The Highwayman, Peel, 9pm.
- David Castro at O’Donnells, Douglas, 9pm.
- Dickie Kelly at the Sulby Glen, 9pm.
- Karaoke at The Rosemount, Douglas, 10pm.
- Penthouse Dive at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
Monday
- Ian Thompson at The Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.
Wednesday
- Relative Impact at The Sailors’ Shelter, Peel, 8pm.
- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Awesome Party Band at 1886, Douglas, 9pm.