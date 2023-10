The Ballaghs will be performing as part of a folk night at Mad Jack’s tomorrow (Friday) Photo: Martin Critchley

- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

-Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

- Little Miss Dynamite at The Manx Arms, Onchan.

- Karaoke with Mel at The Rosemount, Douglas, 6pm-10pm.

- Open Mic hosted by Ideal Forgery at The Queen’s, Douglas, 7.30pm.

- Biskee Brisht at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 5pm.

- Ideal Forgery at The British, Douglas, 4pm.

- Karaoke Stars with Mike Faragher at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm, followed by Manxical Mystery Tour at 8pm.

- ​Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, 3pm-7pm.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Union, Castletown.

- Karaoke at Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm till late.

- Powercut at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.

- Ian Thompson at The Commercial, Ramsey, 9.30pm.

- The Boneyard at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- Death to the 80s with Jester’s Dead at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9pm.

- Dickie Kelly at The Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.

- The Bop Katz at The Creek, Peel, 9pm.

- David Castro at The Rosemount, Douglas, 9pm to midnight.

- Toby Higgs at The British, Douglas, 9pm.

- Sideways Presents Rebirth: Emo Halloween at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 9pm. Tickets at buytickets.at/sideways

- Hop Du Naa Party with Maldune at The Manor, Willaston, 9pm.

- Karaoke FM at the Archibald Knox, Onchan, 8pm.

- Karaoke and disco/ dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- DJ Peter Dunn at The Railway, Douglas, 8pm.

- Stuart Perks at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.

- Systems of a Dhoon, with support from Dumb at The Institute, Laxey, doors open 7.30pm. Tickets at Facebook.com/systemsofadhoon or text 350941.

- ​Ideal Forgery at The Prospect, Douglas, 4pm, then at Cooil, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- DJ Degsy’s Halloween Dance Party at The Whitestone, Ballasalla.

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

- Little Miss Dynamite at The Legion, Peel.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Haven, Port Erin.

- David Castro hosts karaoke at Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm till late.

- The Ian Thompson Band at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.

- Dirty Bertie and The Sherberts at The Railway Station Hotel, Port St Mary, 9.45pm.

- Fully Grown Adults at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.

- Awesome Party Band at The Creek, Peel, 9.30pm.

- Drag Me To Hell featuring drag artists Mathea La Whore, Moaner Lisa, The Lady Isabella, Vida La Fierce, Fenella Beach, Karmageddon and Nona Binary at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9pm.

- Manx Punx: Go folk yourself featuring Matt Kelly, The Martin Family Band and The Ballaghs at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 9pm. Tickets at skiddle.com

- Karaoke FM at The Union, Castletown , 9pm.

- Biskee Brisht at The British, Douglas, 9pm.

- Sunset Jet at The Railway, Douglas, 9pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- Ideal Forgery at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.

- The Heinrich Manoeuvre at Peel Centenary Centre’s Athol Room, 8pm.

- ​Karaoke and disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Trad session at the Colby Glen, 8pm.

- The Crypt with live music from Soundcheck musicians and scary stories from the Young Writers’ group at Kensington Arts, Douglas, 4pm-11pm.

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

- Amore and Blue Vannin at monthly jazz club at Bar George, Douglas , 7.30pm.

