Tonight (Thursday)
- Dreadmann presents Steve Nash at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- The Crypt with live music from Soundcheck musicians and scary stories from the Young Writers’ group at Kensington Arts, Douglas, 4pm-11pm.
- Trad session at the Colby Glen, 8pm.
- Karaoke and disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Ideal Forgery at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Sunset Jet at The Railway, Douglas, 9pm.
- Biskee Brisht at The British, Douglas, 9pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at 1886, Douglas, 9pm-midnight.
- Manx Punx: Go folk yourself featuring Matt Kelly, The Martin Family Band and The Ballaghs at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 9pm. Tickets at skiddle.com
- Drag Me To Hell featuring drag artists Mathea La Whore, Moaner Lisa, The Lady Isabella, Vida La Fierce, Fenella Beach, Karmageddon and Nona Binary at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9pm.
- Awesome Party Band at The Creek, Peel, 9.30pm.
- Fully Grown Adults at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
- Dirty Bertie and The Sherberts at The Railway Station Hotel, Port St Mary, 9.45pm.
- The Ian Thompson Band at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- David Castro hosts karaoke at Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm till late.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Haven, Port Erin.
- Little Miss Dynamite at The Legion, Peel.
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- DJ Degsy’s Halloween Dance Party at The Whitestone, Ballasalla.
Saturday
- Ideal Forgery at The Prospect, Douglas, 4pm, then at Cooil, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Systems of a Dhoon, with support from Dumb at The Institute, Laxey, doors open 7.30pm. Tickets at Facebook.com/systemsofadhoon or text 350941.
- Stuart Perks at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- DJ Peter Dunn at The Railway, Douglas, 8pm.
- Karaoke and disco/ dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Karaoke FM at the Archibald Knox, Onchan, 8pm.
- Hop Du Naa Party with Maldune at The Manor, Willaston, 9pm.
- Sideways Presents Rebirth: Emo Halloween at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 9pm. Tickets at buytickets.at/sideways
- Toby Higgs at The British, Douglas, 9pm.
- David Castro at The Rosemount, Douglas, 9pm to midnight.
- The Bop Katz at The Creek, Peel, 9pm.
- Dickie Kelly at The Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.
- Death to the 80s with Jester’s Dead at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9pm.
- The Boneyard at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Ian Thompson at The Commercial, Ramsey, 9.30pm.
- Powercut at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
- Awesome Party Band at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- Karaoke at Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm till late.
- Motherfunkers at Secret Pizza, Castletown.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Union, Castletown.
Sunday
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, 3pm-7pm.
- Karaoke Stars with Mike Faragher at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm, followed by Manxical Mystery Tour at 8pm.
- Ideal Forgery at The British, Douglas, 4pm.
- Biskee Brisht at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 5pm.
- Open Mic hosted by Ideal Forgery at The Queen’s, Douglas, 7.30pm.
- Karaoke with Mel at The Rosemount, Douglas, 6pm-10pm.
- Ka-Ray-Oke at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- Little Miss Dynamite at The Manx Arms, Onchan.
Tuesday
-Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnells, Douglas, 8.30pm.