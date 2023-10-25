Tonight (Thursday)

- Jazz club with Amore and Blue Vannin at Bar George, Douglas, 7.30pm.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Soundcheck Presents... young bands and artists at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- Variety show with Gobbag Groove, Ali Galley and Dickie Kelly at Peel Centenary Centre, 7.30pm. Tickets £10 from 353304 or 421384).

- Open Mic at The Black Dog Oven, 7.30pm.

- Trad session at Colby Glen, 8pm.

- ​Karaoke and disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Songwriter 2023 - heat one - with Matt Kelly, Dan Looney and Chris Flood at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- Voodoo Bandits at The Railway, Douglas, 9pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9pm.

- Ian Thompson at The Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.

- Brown Sugar at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.

- David Castro hosts karaoke at Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm till late.

- Big Shot at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

Saturday

- ​Karaoke and disco/ dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Shoddywaddy at The Manx Legion, Douglas, 8.30pm.

- Dirty Bertie and The Sherberts at The Railway, Douglas, 9pm.

- Ian Thompson at The British, Douglas, 9pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at The Blind Pig, Douglas, 9pm.

- Island Maiden and Motorlegs at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 9pm.

- Alex Cowley at The Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.

- Vida La Fierce at The Saddle, Douglas, 9pm.

- Karaoke FM at the Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm.

- Dickie Kelly at The Sidings, Castletown, 9pm.

- Harvey Mushman at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- Awesome Party Band at 1886, Douglas, 9.30pm.

- Karaoke at Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm till late.

- Jamie’s Halloween Disco at The Union, Castletown.

- Little Miss Dynamite at The Mitre, Ramsey.

- The Chris Winchester Band at The Black Dog Oven, Peel.

Sunday

- ​Traditional music session at Laxey Sailing Club, 12.30pm.

- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, 3pm-7pm.

- Karaoke Stars with Mike Faragher at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm, followed by Riffs open mic at 7.30pm.

- Ian Thompson at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 5pm.

Tuesday

- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

Wednesday

- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.