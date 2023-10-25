Tonight (Thursday)
- Soundcheck Presents... young bands and artists at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Variety show with Gobbag Groove, Ali Galley and Dickie Kelly at Peel Centenary Centre, 7.30pm. Tickets £10 from 353304 or 421384).
- Open Mic at The Black Dog Oven, 7.30pm.
- Trad session at Colby Glen, 8pm.
- Karaoke and disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Songwriter 2023 - heat one - with Matt Kelly, Dan Looney and Chris Flood at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Voodoo Bandits at The Railway, Douglas, 9pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9pm.
- Ian Thompson at The Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.
- Brown Sugar at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
- David Castro hosts karaoke at Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm till late.
- Big Shot at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
Saturday
- Karaoke and disco/ dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Shoddywaddy at The Manx Legion, Douglas, 8.30pm.
- Dirty Bertie and The Sherberts at The Railway, Douglas, 9pm.
- Ian Thompson at The British, Douglas, 9pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at The Blind Pig, Douglas, 9pm.
- Island Maiden and Motorlegs at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 9pm.
- Alex Cowley at The Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.
- Vida La Fierce at The Saddle, Douglas, 9pm.
- Karaoke FM at the Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm.
- Dickie Kelly at The Sidings, Castletown, 9pm.
- Harvey Mushman at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Awesome Party Band at 1886, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Karaoke at Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm till late.
- Jamie’s Halloween Disco at The Union, Castletown.
- Little Miss Dynamite at The Mitre, Ramsey.
- The Chris Winchester Band at The Black Dog Oven, Peel.
Sunday
- Traditional music session at Laxey Sailing Club, 12.30pm.
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, 3pm-7pm.
- Karaoke Stars with Mike Faragher at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm, followed by Riffs open mic at 7.30pm.
- Ian Thompson at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 5pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.