Tonight (Thursday)
- Trevor Shimmin at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Mark Grant at The Manor, Willaston, 5.30pm.
- Songwriter heat four with Callum Brew, Charlie Aaron and Joey Wylde at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Trad session at the Colby Glen, 8pm.
- Karaoke and disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at The Creek, Peel, 9pm.
- Ocean’s Avenue at 1886, Douglas, 9pm.
- Brown Sugar at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
- Toby Higgins at Jaks, Douglas, 8pm, followed by Manx Mystery Tour at 10pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- David Castro hosts karaoke at Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm till late.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Union, Castletown.
- Little Miss Dynamite at The Legion, Peel.
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Little Miss Dynamite at The Creek, Peel.
Saturday
- 13th Pillar, The Psychedelic Rottweilers, Secret Gig and DJ Pip at The Railway Station, Port St Mary, 7pm.
- Steph Joyce and Eamonn Sinclair at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- Karaoke and disco/ dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Dickie Kelly at The Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.
- David Castro at The Thirsty Pigeon, Douglas, 9pm.
- Broken Rooster at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- The Boneyard at The Mitre, Ramsey, 9.15pm.
- Ian Thompson at The Commercial, Ramsey, 9.30pm.
- Totally 80s at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- Karaoke at Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm till late.
- Little Miss Dynamite at The Creek, Peel.
- Barefoot Revolution at Mad Jack’s, Douglas.
- Powercut at Sam Webbs, Douglas.
- Jukebox Night at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin.
Sunday
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, 3pm-7pm.
- Karaoke Stars with Mike Faragher at Quids Inn, Douglas, 3.15pm, followed by Joshua T Whalebone at 7.30pm.
-Traditional music session for learners at The Heron, Anagh Coar, 4pm-6pm.
-Toby Higgins at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 5pm.
- Ka-Ray-Oke at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
Tuesday
-Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnells, Douglas, 8.30pm.