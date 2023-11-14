Tonight (Thursday)

- Ian Thompson at 1886, Douglas, 5.30pm.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

- Trevor Shimmin at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- Mark Grant at The Manor, Willaston, 5.30pm.

- Songwriter heat four with Callum Brew, Charlie Aaron and Joey Wylde at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Al and Geoff, and Sue and Alan, in Atholl Room Concert at Peel Centenary Centre, 8pm.

- Trad session at the Colby Glen, 8pm.

- ​Karaoke and disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Eoin Molyneux at The Creek, Peel, 9pm.

- Ocean’s Avenue at 1886, Douglas, 9pm.

- Brown Sugar at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.

- Toby Higgins at Jaks, Douglas, 8pm, followed by Manx Mystery Tour at 10pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- David Castro hosts karaoke at Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm till late.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Union, Castletown.

- Little Miss Dynamite at The Legion, Peel.

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

- Little Miss Dynamite at The Creek, Peel.

Saturday

- ​13th Pillar, The Psychedelic Rottweilers, Secret Gig and DJ Pip at The Railway Station, Port St Mary, 7pm.

- Steph Joyce and Eamonn Sinclair at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.

- Karaoke and disco/ dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Dickie Kelly at The Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.

- David Castro at The Thirsty Pigeon, Douglas, 9pm.

- Broken Rooster at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- The Boneyard at The Mitre, Ramsey, 9.15pm.

- Ian Thompson at The Commercial, Ramsey, 9.30pm.

- Totally 80s at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.

- Karaoke at Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm till late.

- Little Miss Dynamite at The Creek, Peel.

- Barefoot Revolution at Mad Jack’s, Douglas.

- Powercut at Sam Webbs, Douglas.

- Jukebox Night at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin.

Sunday

- ​Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, 3pm-7pm.

- Karaoke Stars with Mike Faragher at Quids Inn, Douglas, 3.15pm, followed by Joshua T Whalebone at 7.30pm.

-Traditional music session for learners at The Heron, Anagh Coar, 4pm-6pm.

-Toby Higgins at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 5pm.

- Ka-Ray-Oke at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.

Tuesday

-Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

Wednesday

- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at O’Donnells, Douglas, 8.30pm.