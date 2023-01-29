Tonight (Thursday)
- Karaoke FM at The Front Porch, Douglas, 8pm.
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Band Battle 2023, heat one, with The Internal Affair, Ocean’s Avenue and Drop Kick The Fish at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
Toby Higgins at The Manor Hotel, Willaston, 8.30pm.
- Funky Friday karaoke and disco night at The Royal George, Ramsey, from 9pm to 1am.
- JZ Karaoke at The Union, Castletown, 9pm-midnight.
- Ian Thompson at The Front Porch, Douglas. 9pm.
- The Heinrich Manoeuvre at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
- Big Shot at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
Saturday
- Swarf Damage, Half Naked Headline and Moder as well as a Metal, Punk and Alt DJ set from Tom Craze at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 8pm. Tickets £10.
- Karaoke FM at The Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm.
- Dickie Kelly at The Sidings, Castletown, 9pm.
- Saturday Shenanigans karaoke, disco and dance tunes at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm to 1am.
- Ian Thompson at The British, Douglas, 9pm.
- Karaoke at The Whitestone, Ballasalla, 9pm.
- Harvey Mushman at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- NOVA at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
- Karaoke at the Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm.
- Barefoot Revolution at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- Steph Joyce at The Ginger Hall, Sulby.
- DJ, karaoke and disco at Sam Webbs, Douglas.
Sunday
- Traditional music session at Laxey Sailing Club, 12.30pm-4pm.
- That Kelly Bird at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 6pm.
- Karaoke Stars with Nige T at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm, followed by Riffs Open Mic, for all performers to showcase their talents in front of a receptive audience at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7.30pm.
- Ka-Ray-Oke with Ray Sloane at Jaks, Douglas.
Wednesday
- John Gregory at the Foyer Lunchtime Concert at the House of Manannan, Peel, 12.30pm.
- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 8pm.