The White Boys will be taking to the streets across the island on Saturday to perform the traditional mummers’ play of the Isle of Man.
The White Boys play and its actors are named because of the unusual white clothing they wear.
The play is traditionally performed in public places close to Christmas, and it concerns knights fighting and killing one another before being resurrected by a doctor, after which there is a song and a dance.
Historical scripts date back as far as 1832, and it is still performed on Manx streets each year.
The troupe, from Peel, will perform outside Cannan Court, in Kirk Michael, at 10am before heading north to Ramsey to perform outside the Courthouse at 11.30am.
They will then head to Peel, where they will perform in Michael Street at 2pm and then at The Black Dog Pizza Oven at 5pm.
The troupe has been running for five years and there are some new faces this year.
Peel White Boys would like to see more troupes starting up across the island.
Anyone wanting to start a troupe for next year is welcome to contact Culture Vannin for help getting started.