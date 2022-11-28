The White Boys will be performing at Mooinjer Veggey’s Winter Fair.
The event takes place at St John’s Methodist Hall, on Sunday (December 4) from 11am to 4pm.
The festive play will be performed at 1.15pm.
The fair will also host a range of artisan and vintage stalls, live music and song from Un Choraa – the Bunscoill choir at 11.30am, plus a raffle.
Artisan stall holders include Kate Summerville, Ali Hodgson, Little Tree Soaps, Pigs loves to Paint, Little Moot Studio, Rowan Corlett Illustration and Rags & Feathers Vintage, Sarah Hewson Lino Prints, Jimmy Thistle Photo, Cherie Collier, Sarah Hendyand Sweet Ginger Emporium.
A face painter will be available from 11am to 1pm.
Entry to the fair is free. All proceeds from refreshments and the raffle are in aid of Mooinjer Veggey charity.