The inaugural Peel Sea Fest is set to take place this weekend, with a wide range of activities on offer around Peel Sailing and Cruising Club.
Held between Friday (July 26) and Sunday (July 28), the event will see busking throughout the town, a Peel history and treasure trail, Manx wildlife display, boat trips, Viking hair braiding and live music.
On Friday, the Sailing Club bar will be open from midday until 11pm, with ‘Odin Jolly Roger’ being brewed especially for the weekend.
Participants in the treasure trail can pick up a clue sheet from the Peel Sailing and Cruising Club on the promenade at any time on Friday, and are encouraged to ‘wander around the town’ to start looking for clues while getting involved in the day’s activities.
Live music will begin at 1.30pm with ‘The Star Shanty Singers’, followed by the ‘Tarmac Folk Duo’ at 3pm and guitarist Jacques Carroll-Leitano at 4pm.
The bar will open again on Saturday at midday, while a ‘boat jumble’ sale will take place at the same time.
There will be just enough time to tidy up before a performance from ‘The Star Shanty Singers’ at 3.15pm, before the music continues into the evening with the eight piece ‘Len Collective Irish Band’ starting at 6pm.
The music and sea-themed activities continue with a quiz at 7pm in the clubhouse followed by a boat prizegiving scheduled for 9pm.
Sunday is then the last day to take part in the treasure trail, as all completed trails must be completed and submitted by 3pm, with the winners announced at 6pm in the clubhouse.
This year’s Yn Chrunniaght Celtic Gathering will also see events held in Peel throughout the weekend, forming part of the first ever Peel Sea Fest.
On Friday (July 26), there is a mini musicians ceili taking place in the town’s Centenary Centre at 10.30am.
There will then be performances from Mera Royle, ‘Tarmac’, ‘Brigitte & Katell Kloareg’ and Arbory School Manx dancers outside the House of Manannan from midday to 2pm, as well as a harp tunes workshop with Mera Royle at 1pm inside the venue.
The popular ‘Mega Manx Ceili’ will then take place at Peel Cathedral at 7.30pm, as well as the ‘Saturday Gathering’ the next day from 11am to 4pm.
Rounding off the weekend’s events will be a farewell gig session at the Black Dog Oven, featuring performances from ‘The Len Collective’, ‘Clash Vooar’ and ‘The Salty Dogs’.