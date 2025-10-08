McDonald’s restaurant has now fully closed for a major facelift.
The seating area closed on September 28 while the drive-thru remained operation until Tuesday (October 7).
Island residents will now no longer be able to enjoy Big Macs, Chicken McNuggets or Happy Meal for more than three weeks before the restaurant fully reopens on Thursday, October 30.
The fast-food chain giant announced last month it is carrying out a £1.6m refurbishment of the McDonald’s on Peel Road, which it says will create 20 new jobs.
The makeover is set to include additional kiosks and a larger kitchen and order area to speed up service.
The refurbishment forms part of McDonald’s restaurant upgrade programme, ‘Convenience of the Future’, which is seeing the brand shake up the way its stores operate across the UK and Ireland business.
McDonald’s says the upgraded 125-seater restaurant has been developed to ‘further enhance the customer experience and keep pace with consumer expectations’ by integrating a new contemporary design with additional kiosks and key layout changes.
As part of the refurbishment, a new kitchen design will see a bigger order assembly area that will allow extra capacity for crew to undertake more orders and serve more quickly than previously.
Improvements have also been made to the crew member room to create a more relaxing and comfortable space for employees.
The Isle of Man restaurant is owned and operated by franchisee Amir Afsar, who also operates 12 McDonald’s restaurants in Ireland.
He said: ‘Our job is to ensure that every experience is a great one for customers and crew and we are confident that these upgrades will help to deliver a quicker, more seamless and more convenient experience for all.
The last major makeover at the McDonald’s restaurant took place in October 2016 when it closed for a month. This saw interactive tablets and new kiosks installed and the car park revamped.