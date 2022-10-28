Wizard Express is a ‘sell-out success’ for young families
The Wizard Express at Douglas railway station - pictured is Imogen Reid (8) and Edward Reid (5) with mum Grace Reid and dad Al Reid
The Wizard Express on the Isle of Man Steam Railway was a ‘sell-out success’.
Families were invited to take a ride on the railway last week dressed up in a spooky outfit.
During the trip, wizard and witch characters entertained with magic power potions, puzzles, wizarding story time, a remote-controlled tarantula, colouring competitions, and a mystery quest to stop the wicked witch from capturing the dragon’s egg through the carriages.
Isle of Man Transport’s Lottie Bennett, who also played the wicked witch, said: ‘Customers ate a ghoulish lunch of creative Hop-tu-Naa menu choices before stopping at Witchy Castletown for a surprise with a visit from two real owls and playground fun and games in the park.
‘An enchanting time was had by all.’
Reviews on social media described the experience as ‘well organised’, ‘entertaining’ and ‘fun’.
For the Christmas season, there will be three more family events, including the traditional Santa Express running the weekends of December 3 and 10.
A six-day extravaganza is also planned with three shows per day for The Polar Express, which runs from December 17 to 22, with entertainment, stories and much more. And The Magicians’ Tea Party, with all sorts of magical tricks for all the family to share in, is planned for January 4.
‘A kaleidoscope of fun for everyone as we steam into Christmas on the Heritage Railways,’ said Lottie.
