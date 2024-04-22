It was a keenly fought contest but the new World Bonnag champion has been decided.
The championships were held on Friday at Dalby schoolrooms with an evening of special entertainment by Dot Tilbury and friends.
Bonnag is a traditional sweet bread thought to have been a Manx staple for hundreds of years. The ingredients is pretty simple using soda bread flour, sugar, salt, sultanas, margarine or butter and buttermilk.
The Classes at the championships were: gents, ladies and children’s (under 14) as well as a commercial class and a gluten free class.
Jane Richardson celebrated clinching the ladies’ category before being hailed the overall title of World Bonnag Champion. She was awarded the Isle of Man Creamery Buttermilk Cup.
The other winners were Christopher Crompton-Heavy in the child category; Gordon Clague in the gents and the winner in the commercial was Greens with the Dovecote tearooms highly recommend.
There were a total of 41 entries with judge Tony Quirk having to work hard for his supper in deciding which of the baked goods was the best.
A spokesman for the championships said: ‘Tony commented on the high standard this year and had to make some hard decisions to reach his final judgement.
‘It proved to be a very busy night with high expectations from all. After years of hosting the event we have become a well-oiled machine in delivering this world-class event.’
The evening’s entertainment was hosted by Dot Tilbury who brought a diverse cast who included the winning act from the Young Farmers Concert performed by Central Young Farmers.
Cheques were presented to the charities over the last year - Arlo's Adventure and Hands of Hope. Organisers also thanked the Isle of Man Steam Packet who have kindly stepped in as sponsors for this most Manx of events.
The Friends of St James also announced their next event as being the hugely popular May Day Fair on Bank Holiday Monday, May 6.
The annual collectors fair will take place from midday to 5pm at Dalby Schoolrooms
There will be a wide range of stalls from various collectors, along with home-made soup and sandwiches, cakes, coffee and afternoon teas available throughout the day.
There will also be the Dalby cake stall, plant stall, and The ‘basement bric-a-brac bonanza’ with bargains galore.
There is no need to book and anyone can just drop by any time for a skeet and a catch up.