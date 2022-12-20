More than 30 bears were dressed to impress in a challenge set by Port St Mary Methodist Church.
People were asked to buy a bear, dress it up and enter it into a festive bear parade.
The winning bear, Worzel Gummidge, was entered by Jill Dawson.
Second was Lynn McKinlay’s Manx Viking and third was Muriel Nixon’s Christmas bear.
Creative support for the challenge was provided at the monthly Crafternoon sessions held at the church at Mount Tabor.
They take place after the soup lunches in the hall’s warm space.
But most of the bear outfits were devised in secret at home.
The bear parade took place at the annual carol service, where Scoill Phurt le Moirrey’s choir performed.
The competition was judged by Kevin Mort, a member of the Southern Mission Team, whose family has a background in textiles. He said he found the task of judging more arduous than he had expected.
Kevin said that he loved all the bears, for different reasons, and really appreciated the quality of the workmanship and skills demonstrated.
Jill was presented with a £40 Co-op voucher, the value of which was topped up thanks to one of the staff members.
Port St Mary Methodist Church thanked everyone who bought a bear and everyone who entered the bear parade.
The church celebrates its 120th anniversary in 2023 and has more community challenges planned. Follow the church on Facebook for details.