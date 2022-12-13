The cast of this year’s Christmas Gaiety pantomime are preparing to lead audiences down the Yellow Brick Road.
And performances will run until December 31.
Director Andy Brennan, who also plays the part of Glinda the Good Witch, told Island Life: ‘The show is full of all your favourite pantomime tradition with plenty of fresh and modern surprises.
‘There really is something for everyone.
‘You can expect plenty of classic audience participation, stunning songs, scenery and costumes.’
Follow Dorothy and her adorable four-legged-friend Toto down the Yellow Brick Road to the Merry Old Land of Oz.
During their travels, they meet some lovely friends including the scarecrow, tin man and the cowardly lion who needs some courage.
The four new friends are on a quest to meet the great and powerful Wizard of Oz, which won’t be easy, as the Wicked Witch of the West is determined to stop them by any means necessary.
The majority of the principal cast are from the island, as well as the ensemble dancers and the juvenile company, who are from Unity Dance School.
They include Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist, impressionist Tony Rudd, who impressed judges with his use of household items to impersonate a variety of well-known personalities.
Andy said Tony made the ‘perfect Scarecrow’, adding: ‘But he definitely has a brain!
‘Filled with some incredible impressions – celebrities and stars of the screen, you’ll recognise them all.
‘Tony is originally from the Isle of Man and is thrilled to be back for the panto season.’
Andy said: ‘The principal cast members are perfect for each of their roles.’
He said Leah Carter’s ‘sensational singing voice’ suited the role of Dorothy, Jack Divers was ‘great’ as Tin Man, Brendan Cunningham is the cute and cuddly Lion, and Lisa Kriesky is ‘wickedly wonderful’ as the Wicked Witch of the West.
Andy said that rehearsals for the show are going ‘really well’.
‘We’ve had a busy first few days in the rehearsal room, blocking through the show with the director and learning all of the dance moves with the choreographer.
‘We are thrilled to be working hard in rehearsals, putting together the perfect panto for the Isle of Man this Christmas.
‘We can’t wait to welcome you all to Oz.’
Shone Productions, based in Liverpool, has been producing pantomimes for venues across the British Isles since 2013. This year is the fourth pantomime Shone Productions has staged at the Gaiety and it follows last year’s successful show, Jack and the Beanstalk.
Producer James Shone said: ‘I am so excited to be bringing The Wizard of Oz to as it’s a brilliant production and we have such a strong cast to deliver this up-to-date pantomime version of the classic story.
‘There is something for the whole family and I know that everyone will have an enjoyable time.’
There are matinee and evening performances every day until December 31.
A relaxed performance/BSL takes place on December 28 at 2pm.
Tickets cost from £19 to £23.50. Family tickets and boxes are available. They are available by calling the box office on 600555, head to the Welcome Centre at the Sea Terminal or visit villagaiety.com