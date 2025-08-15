A total of 30 projects have been picked as part of a major programme celebrating the Manx language.
As part of Treisht26, a major programme forming part of Blein ny Gaelgey - the Year of the Manx Language 2026 - charity Culture Vannin has picked the 30 project ideas after receiving 80 applications.
There was a hugely positive response earlier this summer to the charity’s call for ideas which led to over 80 applications received from individuals, businesses, and community groups.
Culture Vannin says the result was ‘a rich and diverse mix of creative responses to project titles designed to inspire fresh thinking about the Manx language’.
It says each one offers exciting, innovative and often deeply personal ways to explore and celebrate it.
Each selected project will receive £500 funding, practical support and guidance from the charity.
From a Manx passport and murals to podcasts and pop songs Treisht26 has an eclectic mix of projects.
Projects include:
- Manx-language murals in public spaces
- Songs for school choirs
- Music workshops in nurseries
- New classroom resources for schools
- A podcast for young people
- Reinterpretations of traditional Manx songs
- Stickers and stamps promoting Manx words and phrases
- Pop song translations into Manx
- Online lessons for new communities
Culture Vannin hopes Treisht26 will spark hope, pride and new beginnings for the Manx language by showcasing the creativity and energy of those using it and those discovering it for the first time.
The Year of the Manx Language 2026 will be a year-long, island-wide celebration of the language and its culture, offering new opportunities both locally and internationally.
Dr Breesha Maddrell, director of Culture Vannin, said: ‘We were really pleased to see applications from lots of people who haven’t previously been involved with the Manx language but who were inspired by the project ideas and by the vision for the Year of the Manx Language.
‘That’s exactly what Treisht26 is about — opening up new ways for people to engage with, and connect to, the language.
‘It’s fantastic to see brand new voices coming forward alongside experienced Manx speakers, each bringing their own creativity and enthusiasm.
‘We can’t wait to see these projects brought to life and shared worldwide during 2026.
‘With such a wealth of passion and creativity driving the year, 2026 promises to be a major celebration — enabling the whole community to find fresh and meaningful ways to engage with our unique language.’
Further project details and event announcements will follow later this year and throughout 2026.
To find out more about Blein ny Gaelgey – Year of the Manx Language 2026 and how you can be involved, visit https://yearofmanx.im/
- Calling all artists, authors, and musicians! If you have creative work to showcase or an event to promote, we’d love to feature it in Island Life in the Manx Independent. Email details and a photo to [email protected] and share your story with the Isle of Man community.