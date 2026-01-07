A new community initiative launching this month is aiming to put food on the table for those in need this winter.
Project bosses behind ‘The Shared Table’ hope the scheme will also tackle loneliness and social isolation by bringing people together over a free shared meal in a warm and friendly space.
As part of the initiative, volunteers are hoping to throw open the doors of the Philip Christian Centre in Peel between 6 and 8pm every Thursday evening, with the aim of launching the venture on January 22.
Rachel O’Connor, 33, is among the organisers of ‘The Shared Table’ scheme which is also being backed by a large number of other dedicated volunteers.
Rachel, who runs the Paw Patrol doggy daycare business in Douglas, said the initiative is about more than food, with a focus on dignity, connection and inclusion.
‘There’s no referral process, no judgement and no labels,’ Rachel said.
‘People don’t need to explain why they’re here. Everyone deserves a seat at the table.’
Once up and running, the ‘Shared Table’ will be open to individuals and families alike.
Project bosses say that each of the volunteers taking part in the scheme will hold a valid food hygiene certificate, first aid qualifications and will also have undergone a Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) check.
The people behind the scheme have also pledged to use online digital apps such as Olio to source ingredients for the meals where possible, aiming to cut down on food waste and promote the sustainability elements of the scheme.
The meals prepared will be simple, home-cooked dishes served in a relaxed setting with guests welcome to stay and chat or eat quietly and leave.
While the meals will be free, donation envelopes will be made available at the entrance so that people can contribute to help keep the scheme running if they so choose to.
Those who are able to contribute a small amount may do so anonymously on their way out, but organisers stress that donations are never expected and that no one will be judged if they cannot afford to give.
Organisers say all reasons for attending are valid, whether someone is struggling financially, finding it difficult to cook for one, or simply looking for a sense of community.
Rachel added: ‘We want to make sure there isn’t a stigma around this - it isn’t a soup kitchen; we want it to be somewhere people look forward to visiting.
‘This isn’t a hand-out.
‘It’s about sharing a table, and sharing space, as equals.’
Organisers behind the ‘The Shared Table’ say they want the weekly events to feel like a place people would happily bring a friend, neighbour or family member, without stigma or embarrassment.
People who wish to support the project can volunteer, donate food or funds, or follow updates online through their Facebook page ‘The Shared Table - Peel’.
Rachel added: ‘The door will always be open.’